John Klein knew he wasn’t going to sleep.

Not his first shift in New York. Not inside this old hospital call room. Certainly not with his pager beeping again and again. Each time Klein got up, put on his personal protective equipment, hurried to the intensive care unit and intubated another patient with COVID-19.

Then he returned to his little room and waited for the next beep. Rather than stare at the ceiling, the former Creighton Bluejay basketball player wrote an update to his friends and colleagues.

“I am at Harlem Hospital and it was one of the city/county hospitals. Only directions I got were to report at 8:00 to Edward Chew, 2nd floor of MLK building. So I show up and tried to get in — security officer won’t let me in to hospital. After about a 2 min conversation, her checking my drivers license, etc, she kicks me back onto the street in the pouring rain.

"I then look up Edward Chew online and call a number listed — finally get operator and he said he will call down. I head back in and am able to get in this time because the police woman is now fighting with the homeless guy trying to get past her."

That was Klein’s welcome to New York City, a place he hadn’t visited since his last college basketball game — Creighton’s 2001 NCAA tournament loss to Iowa. Klein has since graduated at the top of his CU medical school class. He's served two stints with the military in Phoenix and San Antonio. He's traveled to Colombia on mission trips.

But in early April, the Des Moines anesthesiologist felt an obligation to help in America’s coronavirus hotspot. To use a week of vacation, leave his family and board a plane for New York. A little crazy, right?

That's the John Klein that Creighton remembers.

The 6-foot-5 Sioux City walk-on wasn't exactly high-flying Damien Jefferson. “I might’ve been the only guy whose vertical went down every year,” Klein said.

Teammates never saw him dunk. They did, however, see Klein set the bar for Creighton’s work ethic. On a team with Ryan Sears, Ben Walker and Kyle Korver, that’s saying something.

“Nobody wanted to guard Johnny Klein and no one wanted to be guarded by him,” said Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton athletic director. “He had one speed and it was all-out. There was no governor on that motor.”

Klein contributed to Dana Altman’s three NCAA tournament teams (1999-2001), averaging 7.8 minutes per game as a senior. More impressive, he kept a 4.0 GPA in biology.

“He made everyone look lazy,” said former Creighton teammate Dan Kolder, also a doctor.

Last week Kolder shared with me the Harlem email. I reached out to Klein, who doesn’t embrace a spotlight and certainly didn’t want a hero story.

He spent five days in New York, nothing compared to the marathon that hospital workers have experienced. Moreover, Harlem Hospital’s surge came a few weeks ago, not last week. And he merely filled a few gaps so full-time anesthesiologists could catch their breath or a nap.

Still, Klein’s experience opened his eyes to the havoc COVID-19 can wreak. He saw ICUs overflowing to other hospital wings. Nurses with no time to clean up or re-stock. And a revolving door of paramedics.

“I went and tried to help a 3rd year medicine resident in the one of the converted ICUs,” he wrote. “She was in there by herself and most of the nurses were from regular med/surge type floors with minimal ICU experience. She is doing a lot of her own blood draws, cultures, vent changes. When I met her she was trying to put an IV in for more access because they have no more triple lumen (catheters) in the hospital. ...

“This was 7pm and she had been working since 7am with no real break. She has been doing this every day for 2 weeks. A couple patients had become light on their sedation and wasn’t noticed until patient would become dyssynchronous with the vent. I couldn’t blame her though because she had 3 admissions in the last hour and 2 deaths."

Patients, Klein said, were mostly elderly with health problems — high blood pressure, diabetes, lung diseases. But he also saw young people who, at least on paper, should’ve beaten COVID-19 and didn’t.

Klein, 41, considered his own health before making the trip. The risk was worth taking, he and wife Kathleen determined. Millions have lost jobs. Thousands have died. He’s healthy, employed and fortunate, Klein said. Lending a hand one week in New York is “a small thing” compared to the suffering that people have endured.

Klein found a little inspiration, too. Not just in the ability of hospital staffers, but in their teamwork and spirit. From ICU doctors to cleaning crews, they just “grinded.”

“You’d think sometimes people would just kinda fold in those situations,” Klein said, “but it brings out the best. No one’s complaining. You’re just getting the job done.”

Klein is part of his Des Moines hospital’s COVID task force, which meets regularly to plan for a potential spike. One of his partners, Trevor Ponte, made the trip to New York City, too.

Following the first-day chaos, the pace slowed down for Klein. At night, he returned to his hotel and witnessed an eerie city sheltered in place. The few pedestrians wore masks.

Harlem Hospital had sufficient ventilators and PPE, including N-95s. It also had considerable outside help. Klein met medical colleagues from Arizona, Florida, Alabama and other areas of New York.

Another wave was scheduled to arrive Monday. Klein planned to stay a second week, but “they seemed to have it pretty well under control.” He hopes the Midwest does, too.

When I alerted Rasmussen to Klein’s New York trip, the Creighton athletic director wasn’t surprised.

Go back before the Big East, before the McDermotts arrived, before the new arena, to the late '90s when the Bluejays really got it rolling. You’ll find all-conference players, sure. You’ll also find a core group of walk-ons who had an even greater influence establishing Altman’s culture. Klein as much as anyone.

He couldn’t wait for practice and he’d rather run you over than let you get a rebound, Rasmussen said. His energy, passion and unselfishness infected the team.

“In my mind,” Rasmussen said, “he’s every bit as much of a superstar in Creighton basketball as a Korver or a Sears or a Walker.”

Friday afternoon Klein’s plane landed and he greeted his two daughters and one son. “I don’t know if they even knew I was gone.”

All week they’d anticipated a road trip. Saturday morning they climbed in the car and traveled 200 miles to Decorah, Iowa. Their purpose? A new puppy.

He’s a Golden Doodle, 8 weeks old, and his name is Rusty.

The kids loved up the dog on the way home before they fell asleep. Dad enjoyed the silence.

