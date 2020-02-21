INDIANAPOLIS — The Creighton women alternated wins and losses during their previous eight games. That trend continued Friday night.

After earning a key win over Seton Hall on Sunday, the Bluejays trailed most of the way in a 76-61 loss to Butler.

The loss drops Creighton to 8-7 and into a tie for sixth place in the league. Butler, which swept the season series from Creighton, improved to 10-5 and is alone in third place.

Butler used a couple of first-half runs to pull away.

Creighton led 8-7 with six minutes left in the first quarter before Butler put together a 12-0 run. The Bluejays never got closer than five the rest of the way.

The Jays pulled within 23-18 with four minutes left in the half, but the Bulldogs scored the next 11 points and took a 34-20 lead into halftime. The margin stayed in double figures throughout the second half as Butler shot 61.5% after halftime.

Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 20 points, while Genesis Parker added 19 points and seven rebounds. Butler outrebounded Creighton 32-24 — 20-9 in the first half — and forced 18 turnovers.

Temi Carda led Creighton with 18 points, Jaylyn Agnew added 14 and Rachael Saunders had 11 points and a team-high five rebounds off the bench.

Creighton stays on the road to play at 1 p.m. Sunday against Xavier, which is tied for last in the Big East.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

