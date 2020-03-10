MINNEAPOLIS — Despite five scoreless innings from closer-turned-starter John Sakowski and a late rally, Creighton fell 5-3 against Minnesota on Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Bluejays (5-9) struck first in the fourth inning as Ryan Mantle drove in Andrew Meggs with a double.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sakowski escaped a bases-loaded jam.

CU threatened again in the top of the fifth when Meggs reached on an error and went to third on a failed pick-off attempt, but the Jays struck out twice to end the inning.

Sakowski followed with a perfect fifth inning before leaving.

The Gophers (7-10) took the lead with a three-run sixth inning against CU reliever Griffin Holderfield (0-1).

With two outs and a runner on first, Minnesota got back-to-back singles from Jack Kelly and Otto Grimm to tie the game. Holderfield left after walking Sam Ireland to load the bases, and left-hander Paul Bergstrom took the mound for CU.

With the count full, he gave up a two-run ground-rule double to Chase Stanke.

Bergstrom gave up two more runs in the seventh.

Mantle drove in a run with a two-out single in the eighth to pull the Jays within 5-2.

CU started the ninth with a hit batter and a walk, then with one out, Alan Roden singled to load the bases. Will Hanafan followed with an RBI single before back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Minnesota starter Trent Schoeberl (2-0) struck out seven in six innings to earn the victory, while Sakowski allowed three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out one.

The Bluejays, who have lost three straight, will face the Gophers again Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

