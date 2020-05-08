Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Friday that teams in her league will not resume practices or play games until their respective universities allow all students back on campus.
The conference’s presidents and athletic directors have spent the last two months regularly discussing multiple aspects of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the potential restart of college sports, according to Ackerman.
Their conclusion, Ackerman said, is that if the student body isn’t safe to return to campus, then athletes shouldn’t be there either.
“If our campuses aren’t open, we will not have athletes coming back for sports events or activities,” Ackerman said.
Creighton announced this week it plans to reopen its campus in time for the start of the fall semester — although it intends to operate with a modified academic calendar, with coursework completed by Thanksgiving.
CU athletes haven’t been permitted to participate in team practices or on-site workouts since the Big East canceled spring sports in March.
One of the complications facing the league going forward, according to Ackerman, is the fact its 11 members (UConn joins in July) are spread across 10 states and the District of Columbia. So certain coronavirus-related restrictions may be lifted at different times by governmental authorities, depending on location.
Ackerman doesn’t anticipate enacting any sort of conference-wide universal start date for the resumption of practices, though. If campuses are open, athletes can return to train again, she said.
But there will be more specific discussions that need to take place in the future on that topic.
“The things we have to decide still are, what happens if some of our schools are back, and some aren’t?” Ackerman said. “And what would we do if some of our schools don’t come back at all? Could you run a conference season with fewer than 11 schools?”
Ackerman’s remarks, made Friday during a conference call with reporters, came just a couple days after a few league commissioners suggested in a published report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy that football players could return to school to prepare for the 2020 season before the rest of the student body. They theorized even that football games could be played without students on campus.
“I leave it to others to make a judgment on the optics of that,” Ackerman said. "But I’ll say again, for our presidents, they would see all students as being treated the same. The decision about safety is sort of all-for-one, I would think.”
The Big East doesn’t sponsor football, the largest revenue-generating sport for most Division I athletic departments across the country. Ackerman did say that any delay to the start of college football season would likely impact the rest of the college sports calendar, particularly as it relates to TV programming for men's basketball.
But at this point, much of the focus for the NCAA and Big East has been spent on planning for potential disruption to fall sports, according to Ackerman.
She said the league is working on alternative scheduling models for fall sports. They’re even considering regionally based slates. CU’s volleyball and soccer teams normally open preseason practice in early August.
Ackerman noted that she would like to see college sports leaders explore more thoroughly the various challenges that may await basketball programs in advance of the 2020-21 season. But she estimated that it may be September before any concrete decisions are made for the sport.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line
1 of 41
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
You can probably count Creighton out as Nebraska's current trajectory of cases looks bad. I don't see fans in the CHI Center this upcoming year unless there's a therapeutic for the virus.
