Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said league sports won't resume until all students are allowed back on their respective campuses.

Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Friday that teams in her league will not resume practices or play games until their respective universities allow all students back on campus.

The conference’s presidents and athletic directors have spent the last two months regularly discussing multiple aspects of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the potential restart of college sports, according to Ackerman.

Their conclusion, Ackerman said, is that if the student body isn’t safe to return to campus, then athletes shouldn’t be there either.

“If our campuses aren’t open, we will not have athletes coming back for sports events or activities,” Ackerman said.

Creighton announced this week it plans to reopen its campus in time for the start of the fall semester — although it intends to operate with a modified academic calendar, with coursework completed by Thanksgiving.

CU athletes haven’t been permitted to participate in team practices or on-site workouts since the Big East canceled spring sports in March.

One of the complications facing the league going forward, according to Ackerman, is the fact its 11 members (UConn joins in July) are spread across 10 states and the District of Columbia. So certain coronavirus-related restrictions may be lifted at different times by governmental authorities, depending on location.

Ackerman doesn’t anticipate enacting any sort of conference-wide universal start date for the resumption of practices, though. If campuses are open, athletes can return to train again, she said.

But there will be more specific discussions that need to take place in the future on that topic.

“The things we have to decide still are, what happens if some of our schools are back, and some aren’t?” Ackerman said. “And what would we do if some of our schools don’t come back at all? Could you run a conference season with fewer than 11 schools?”

Ackerman’s remarks, made Friday during a conference call with reporters, came just a couple days after a few league commissioners suggested in a published report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy that football players could return to school to prepare for the 2020 season before the rest of the student body. They theorized even that football games could be played without students on campus.

“I leave it to others to make a judgment on the optics of that,” Ackerman said. "But I’ll say again, for our presidents, they would see all students as being treated the same. The decision about safety is sort of all-for-one, I would think.”

The Big East doesn’t sponsor football, the largest revenue-generating sport for most Division I athletic departments across the country. Ackerman did say that any delay to the start of college football season would likely impact the rest of the college sports calendar, particularly as it relates to TV programming for men's basketball.

But at this point, much of the focus for the NCAA and Big East has been spent on planning for potential disruption to fall sports, according to Ackerman.

She said the league is working on alternative scheduling models for fall sports. They’re even considering regionally based slates. CU’s volleyball and soccer teams normally open preseason practice in early August.

Ackerman noted that she would like to see college sports leaders explore more thoroughly the various challenges that may await basketball programs in advance of the 2020-21 season. But she estimated that it may be September before any concrete decisions are made for the sport.

