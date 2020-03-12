Big East cancels the men's basketball conference tournament

A few basketball fans watch as Creighton takes on St. John's. The Big East conference tournament was canceled at halftime.

Creighton and St. John’s made it to halftime at Madison Square Garden Thursday. Then the Big East followed the cautious example set by the rest of the sport as the country grapples with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big East tournament has been canceled.

The league presidents and athletic directors made the decision over a conference call, after getting input from New York City officials – and presumably, after seeing the dominoes fall across the sport. Even before the Jays and Johnnies tipped off at noon local time, the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 had already canceled their postseason events.

St. John’s held a 38-35 lead at the break in a game that was played before just a few hundred fans, cheerleaders, band members and media personnel. There was energy in the building — but there was a strange reality that could not be ignored: no other basketball game was being played at that time.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said that it wasn’t until just ahead of tipoff that league representatives heard from New York City officials that there would be a city-wide mandate on mass gatherings. Then conference presidents and athletic directors met on a conference call 30 minutes later and decided quickly to cancel the rest of the Big East tournament.

That decision was made in the middle of the first half of the Creighton-St. John’s game. But Ackerman said the “least disruptive gesture” for the players would be to let them finish the half — instead of asking arena security to abruptly pull them off the floor.

“You all can second-guess our decision to play that first half — that’s your prerogative,” Ackerman said. “I can assure you we were doing the best we could with the information we had.”

