The Big East has canceled all athletic competitions, the conference announced Thursday.

The decision follows the NCAA announced it was canceling all remaining winter and spring championships and comes amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement also comes hours after Creighton tipped off against St. John's in the Big East tournament. The game, and the conference tournament, was canceled at halftime. 

“We’re living in unprecedented times,” McDermott said to reporters about 90 minutes after CU’s game had been canceled. “So you’re going to have some crazy things happen. Today was one of them.”

Right around tipoff is when Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said she heard that New York City officials were, for the first time, planning to announce a mandate on mass gatherings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

