...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
&&
Big East announces new divisions, regional schedule for fall sports in 2020
The Big East’s fall sports teams will be separated into two divisions as part of a regional scheduling plan enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday.
That means Creighton’s volleyball team and its men’s and women’s soccer squads will be grouped with teams from Butler, Xavier, Marquette and DePaul in the Midwest Division.
The East Division will be comprised of Georgetown, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Villanova and Connecticut.
The change for the 2020 season will presumably help schools decrease travel costs and limit the risk of the spread of coronavirus. The league’s athletic directors have approved the decision.
But because the divisions don’t have an equal number of teams, the Midwest schools — including Creighton — will play fewer conference games than their East counterparts. Big East regular season champions will be determined based on winning percentage.
In volleyball, the divisional opponents will play each other four times next season — twice at home and twice on the road. Previously, Big East volleyball’s league schedule featured a full 18-game, round-robin slate. The Jays have won the last six Big East regular season titles.
In soccer, the divisional opponents will play each other twice — once at home and once on the road. Previously, in conference action, soccer teams all played each other once. The CU men tied for fourth last year. The women finished eighth.
The Big East has yet to announce its plans for its fall postseason tournaments. Creighton was originally scheduled to host the 2020 volleyball league tournament.
The conference also unveiled Monday a new task force to help schools establish safety guidelines and recommendations as they prepare to bring athletes back on their campus, conduct practices and eventually host games.
Included on the 19-member task force are Dr. James Lawler, an associate professor in UNMC’s department of internal medicine; Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor of medicine at Creighton; Dr. Doug Ramos, a surgeon from Omaha and a team physician with the Jays; and Kevin Sarver, CU associate athletic director.
