CANCUN, Mexico - The Creighton women finished the Cancun Challenge 2-0 as the Bluejays downed Temple 69-59 Friday night.

Creighton led 48-47 early in the fourth quarter before a 9-2 run gave the Bluejays some breathing room. Temple never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Temi Carda led three Jays in double figures with 17 points, while Jaylyn Agnew, who scored a career-high 34 on Thursday, added 15. Olivia Elger hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Creighton (6-1), which has won four in a row, returns to action Wednesday at South Dakota.

CREIGHTON 69, TEMPLE 59

Creighton (6-1)..... 11 18 19 21—69

Temple (4-4)......... 16 13 16 14—59

CU: Griglione 3-6 1-2 7, Rembao 3-9 2-4 9, Elger 3-6 3-5 12, Carda 5-12 6-8 17, Agnew 5-17 4-4 15, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 2-2 2, Brotzki 0-1 0-0 0, Parham 3-6 1-2 7. Totals: 22-58 19-27 69.

TU: Jones 5-12 4-5 14, Niang 2-4 0-0 4, Atkinson 4-10 3-5 11, Alexander 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 8-16 2-3 18, E. Mayo 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 0-3 0-2 0, Mackins 3-5 0-1 7. Totals: 24-57 9-16 59.

3-point field goals: CU 6-21 (Griglione 0-2, Rembao 1-2, Elger 3-5, Carda 1-4, Agnew 1-8), TU 2-8 (Jones 0-3, Niang 0-1, Alexander 0-1, E. Mayo 1-1, Mackins 1-2).

Rebounds: CU 38 (Parham 11), TU 39 (Atkinson 11). Assists: CU 8 (Agnew 3), TU 7 (Alexander 3).

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

