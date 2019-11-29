LAS VEGAS — Creighton squandered a 19-point first-half lead and spoiled a chance to seal a win in regulation. Yet the Bluejays responded in overtime to earn an 83-76 victory over No. 12 Texas Tech on Friday night.
Creighton (5-2) scored the first six points in the extra period — going ahead 80-74 on a mid-range jumper from sophomore Marcus Zegarowski, who finished with a career-high 32 points.
A hustling Christian Bishop recorded a steal, grabbed four rebounds and guided in a putback during overtime to help ensure that the Jays secured a victory in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational. CU outscored last year's national runner-up 9-2 in overtime.
“We made enough good plays down the stretch to where we got the win,” Zegarowski said during a postgame radio interview.
This might be a critical moment early in the season for Creighton, which 24 hours earlier was manhandled in an 83-52 loss to San Diego State. Zegarowski said the team refocused during a timeout late in that defeat and entered Friday determined to bounce back.
The Jays were fortunate to catch Texas Tech (5-2) without its leading scorer. Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey didn't play Friday due to injury. And the Red Raiders are still retooling after losing key contributors from last year’s talented squad.
But CU still had to wrestle the momentum away from a formidable opponent and make decisive plays in crunch time. And that’s why the Jays were encouraged afterward.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team for the resolve that they showed,” coach Greg McDermott said during his radio interview. “With Texas Tech … it’s important that you let them know, ‘we’re here and we’re in the fight.’ I thought our guys did that from the jump, and then I thought they did it to start overtime.”
It was Zegarowski who made the first play in the extra period, driving to the rim for a layup to give Creighton a 78-76 lead. Then Bishop followed a Ty-Shon Alexander miss with a putback. Zegarowski darted into the paint and faded away for a jumper on the next possession to put CU in front 80-74 with just under three minutes left.
The Jays missed their next four shots. But three came on the same clock-draining possession thanks to two offensive rebounds. Alexander, who scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, knocked down three free throws to clinch it.
“We’re some fighters,” Zegarowski said.
Creighton probably should have won the game well before overtime, though.
The Jays made 16 of 26 shots before halftime, including eight 3-pointers. Zegarowski and Alexander combined for 33 points in the first half on 11 of 14 shooting.
But Texas Tech changed its defense after the break — Zegarowski said the Red Raiders showed zone to start a possession but often switched to man-to-man once Creighton dribbled inside the arc. CU had about a nine-minute stretch where it managed one field goal.
Texas Tech roared back, twice tying the game midway through the second half. Senior Chris Clarke, who had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, missed two free throws that would have given his team a lead with about eight minutes left.
Creighton eventually moved in front 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation on junior Mitch Ballock’s short jumper in the lane. That capped an 8-0 run, which included a tiebreaking jumper by freshman Shereef Mitchell and an alley-oop dunk for Bishop.
But after Zegarowski missed a 3-pointer, the Jays didn't attempt a shot on their next four trips down the floor — including the final possession when they had a chance to win with the game tied 74-74. McDermott said he liked the matchups on the court late and didn’t want to call timeouts to allow the Red Raiders to make defensive substitutions.
Creighton’s playmakers weren’t able to deliver then. Texas Tech capitalized on the miscues with an 8-0 to force overtime.
But the Jays found a way to win after that.
“The guys had the guts to suck it up and get it done in overtime,” McDermott said.
Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team
Ty-Shon Alexander
Mitch Ballock
Christian Bishop
Jett Canfield
Jacob Epperson
Damien Jefferson
Antwann Jones
Kelvin Jones
Denzel Mahoney
Davion Mintz
Shereef Mitchell
Jordan Scurry
Jalen Windham
Marcus Zegarowski
Nic Zeil
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.