Creighton squandered a 19-point first-half lead and spoiled a chance to seal the win in regulation, yet it found a way to earn an 83-76 overtime victory over No. 12 Texas Tech Friday in the consolation game at the Las Vegas Invitational.
The Jays (5-2) scored the first six points of the extra period – going ahead 80-74 on a jumper from sophomore Marcus Zegarowski, who finished with a career-high 32 points. Creighton also had several important hustle plays late from sophomore Christian Bishop, who recorded a steal and two offensive rebounds in overtime.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He made three free throws at the end to seal the win.
Creighton probably should have won the game well before then, though.
CU extended its lead to 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation on junior Mitch Ballock’s short jumper in the lane. But after Marcus Zegarowski missed a 3-pointer, the Jays weren’t able to attempt a shot on their next four trips down the floor – including the final possession when they had a chance to win with the game tied.
Texas Tech, which was playing without leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey Friday, took advantage. It used an 8-0 run to force overtime.
But the Red Raiders (5-2) made just one of their eight field goal tries in the extra period. And Creighton held on.
It was an important win for CU, which was blown out 83-52 by San Diego State Thursday. And it appeared, at least early on Friday, that the Jays were set to bounce back with ease.
They made 16 of their 26 shots before halftime. Zegarowski and junior Ty-Shon Alexander combined for 33 points in the first half on 11 of 14 shooting.
But Creighton couldn’t carry the momentum into the second half. It went four minutes without a field goal for one stretch right after halftime, before then suffering another scoring drought of almost five minutes of action. Texas Tech, which was playing without leading scorer never took the lead, though.
