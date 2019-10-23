...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
SOCCER
Behind Luke Haakenson's goal, Creighton men's soccer snaps scoreless streak in win against DePaul
Creighton ended its scoreless and winless streaks – though it took until the 81st minute of Wednesday’s contest.
Luke Haakenson netted his fifth goal the season to lift the Bluejays (7-5-1, 3-3-0) to a 1-0 win over DePaul (5-6-3, 1-2-3) at Morrison Stadium.
CU’s last goal came Sept. 28, its last win that was followed by a three-game skid and nearly 370 minutes without a goal. Despite the drought, the Jays moved into a tie for third place in the conference standings with three regular-season matches remaining.
Creighton, which plays Saturday at Providence, finished with a 15-10 edge in shots on goal. Paul Kruse made three saves to notch the Jays’ third shutout in Big East play.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
