Creighton ended its scoreless and winless streaks – though it took until the 81st minute of Wednesday’s contest.

Luke Haakenson netted his fifth goal the season to lift the Bluejays (7-5-1, 3-3-0) to a 1-0 win over DePaul (5-6-3, 1-2-3) at Morrison Stadium.

CU’s last goal came Sept. 28, its last win that was followed by a three-game skid and nearly 370 minutes without a goal. Despite the drought, the Jays moved into a tie for third place in the conference standings with three regular-season matches remaining.

Creighton, which plays Saturday at Providence, finished with a 15-10 edge in shots on goal. Paul Kruse made three saves to notch the Jays’ third shutout in Big East play.

