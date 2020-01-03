Senior Jaylyn Agnew finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Creighton women to a 72-62 win over Marquette on Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton, which improved to 3-0 in Big East play, led by nine with less than eight minutes to play before Marquette tied it 56-56 with 3:35 left.

Agnew then made back-to-back baskets to put Creighton back in front for good. Marquette's Selena Lott hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 mark to pull the Golden Eagles within 63-62, but Rachael Saunders answered with a 3 on Creighton's next possession to secure the win.

Temi Carda added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Creighton, which trailed 28-24 at halftime.

Creighton next hosts DePaul at 1 p.m. Sunday.

CREIGHTON 72, MARQUETTE 62

Marquette (9-4, 0-2).......... 13 15 15 19—62

At Creighton (11-3, 3-0).... 10 14 27 ​21—72

MU: King 3-10 0-1 7, Lott 5-10 0-0 12, Spingola 5-11 0-0 12, Van Kleunen 6-12 0-0 12, Marotta 2-6 0-0 4 Taylor 4-10 0-0 8, Anderson 3-7 1-2 7. Totals: 28-66 1-3 62.

CU: Carda 6-15 4-8 17, Agnew 9-19 7-7 27, Griglione 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 3-7 2-2 9, Elger 1-5 2-2 4, Bachelor 1-3 0-0 2, Dworak 2-4 0-0 6, Brotzki 0-3 0-0 0, Parham 2-2 3-4 7. Totals: 24-59 18-23 72.

3-point field goals: MU 5-14 (King 1-4, Lott 2-7, Spingola 2-3), CU 6-21 (Carda 1-5, Agnew 2-7, Saunders 1-2, Elger 0-2, Bachelor 0-1, Dworak 2-3, Brotzki 0-1).

Rebounds: MU 42 (Anderson 9), CU 33 (Agnew 9). Assists: MU 21 (Lott 8), CU 21 (Carda 4).

