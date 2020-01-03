Senior Jaylyn Agnew finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Creighton women to a 72-62 win over Marquette on Friday night at Sokol Arena.
Creighton, which improved to 3-0 in Big East play, led by nine with less than eight minutes to play before Marquette tied it 56-56 with 3:35 left.
Agnew then made back-to-back baskets to put Creighton back in front for good. Marquette's Selena Lott hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 mark to pull the Golden Eagles within 63-62, but Rachael Saunders answered with a 3 on Creighton's next possession to secure the win.
Temi Carda added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Creighton, which trailed 28-24 at halftime.
Creighton next hosts DePaul at 1 p.m. Sunday.
CREIGHTON 72, MARQUETTE 62
Marquette (9-4, 0-2).......... 13 15 15 19—62 At Creighton (11-3, 3-0).... 10 14 27 21—72
MU: King 3-10 0-1 7, Lott 5-10 0-0 12, Spingola 5-11 0-0 12, Van Kleunen 6-12 0-0 12, Marotta 2-6 0-0 4 Taylor 4-10 0-0 8, Anderson 3-7 1-2 7. Totals: 28-66 1-3 62.
CU: Carda 6-15 4-8 17, Agnew 9-19 7-7 27, Griglione 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 3-7 2-2 9, Elger 1-5 2-2 4, Bachelor 1-3 0-0 2, Dworak 2-4 0-0 6, Brotzki 0-3 0-0 0, Parham 2-2 3-4 7. Totals: 24-59 18-23 72.
3-point field goals: MU 5-14 (King 1-4, Lott 2-7, Spingola 2-3), CU 6-21 (Carda 1-5, Agnew 2-7, Saunders 1-2, Elger 0-2, Bachelor 0-1, Dworak 2-3, Brotzki 0-1).
Rebounds: MU 42 (Anderson 9), CU 33 (Agnew 9). Assists: MU 21 (Lott 8), CU 21 (Carda 4).
2010s Creighton basketball all-decade team
Maurice Watson
First team: Maurice Watson, guard, 2014-17
His ability to push pace and create scoring opportunities for others made the speedy point guard an ideal fit for CU’s high-octane system. He averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 assists in his 54 games with the Jays.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Foster
First team: Marcus Foster, guard, 2015-18
The Kansas State transfer left his mark here, becoming just the third player in CU history to record two 600-point seasons. He was a two-time All-Big East first-team performer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khyri Thomas
First team: Khyri Thomas, guard, 2015-18
The Omaha native first built a reputation for his defense (two-time Big East defensive player of the year), but eventually emerged as a knockdown shooter (40.6% from 3-point range in his career).
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug McDermott
First team: Doug McDermott, forward, 2010-14
One of college basketball’s best scorers of all time. His 3,150 career points now rank sixth in NCAA history. He was a three-time first-team All-American who spearheaded Creighton’s impressive debut season in the Big East.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gregory Echenique
First team: Gregory Echenique, center, 2009-13
He was the anchor of the Jays defense during his career, averaging 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He also made 62.5% of his shots.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Zegarowski
Second team: Marcus Zegarowski, guard, 2018-19
He led the Big East in 3-point shooting as a freshman. And through 13 games this season, Zegarowski has already showcased an expanded offensive game. He’s averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists as a sophomore.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Antoine Young
Second team: Antoine Young, guard, 2008-2011
He was a second-team All-MVC honoree as a junior and senior. He ended his career third on CU’s career assists chart. He’s also third in total minutes played since 1994.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty-Shon Alexander
Second team: Ty-Shon Alexander, guard, 2017-19
Very soon Alexander will be the 42nd player to eclipse 1,000 career points as a Bluejay. He was an honorable mention All-Big East contributor as a sophomore, averaging 15.7 points per game. He’s at 16.5 points per game this season.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ethan Wragge
Second team: Ethan Wragge, forward, 2009-14
He didn’t dribble and it didn’t matter. Wragge finished with the second-most 3-pointers in Creighton history (334) and the sixth-best 3-point shooting percentage (43.9%).
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Patton
Second team: Justin Patton, center, 2016-17
The Omaha product played only one season for Creighton. But, man, was it fun. Patton averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, earning the Big East freshman of the year award. His field-goal percentage (67.6%) was the second-best mark in NCAA history by a freshman.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
