Creighton suffered through an extended scoring drought but found an offensive spark just in time to earn a 56-46 comeback win over Wichita State Saturday.
The Jays (8-2) missed 18 shots in a row during a 15-minute stretch that overlapped halftime. They lost their lead and trailed by as many as 10 points.
But senior Jaylyn Agnew buried a 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the third. That ignited a 9-2 spurt to end the quarter. Creighton opened the fourth with a decisive 19-4 run — it went 5 of 6 from 3-point range during that span.
Creighton switched to a smaller lineup late, moving sophomore Payton Brotzki to the center position. She responded by burying back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter.
“That’s when I started to get excited,” Creighton junior Tatum Rembao said. “You could see the fire in our eyes, that we knew we could win that game.”
Rembao scored all 17 of her points after halftime. Agnew also finished with 17 points. Brotzki added 11.
Creighton didn’t get credited with any points in the paint until a Rachael Saunders layup with three minutes remaining. Creighton, which leads the nation in fewest turnovers, ended up with a season-high 17 giveaways.
But the Bluejays made 12 3-pointers, while Wichita State went 0 of 13. They held the Shockers (5-4) to 20.8% shooting after halftime. WSU had a stretch in the second half where it missed 13 consecutive field goal tries.
“We guarded well enough throughout the game to stay in touch,” coach Jim Flanery said.
The victory was Creighton’s second come-from-behind win this week. It ended Sunday’s game on a 12-0 run to defeat UNI 57-54.
