The last two weekends haven’t drained Creighton players of their confidence ahead of maybe the season’s biggest challenge.

The Bluejays (6-4-1, 2-2-0 Big East) suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats — dropping a hard-fought match at Seton Hall on Oct. 4 before losing another close one at Xavier.

But they held shot advantages in both. One of the allowed goals came on a penalty kick. Because of injuries, they inserted two substitutes during each match.

“That’s where our motivation comes from because we know we’re good enough to win,” junior midfielder Kuba Polat said. “The last two games were really unfortunate, but we know we’re good enough to put games away.”

Creighton will get a chance to prove it Saturday. The Bluejays host No. 7 St. John’s (11-1-0, 4-0-0) at 7 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.

The Red Storm are alone in first place in the Big East standings. They’ve won four in a row. Their only loss on the season came in double overtime at No. 25 Maryland.

CU will be putting its 5-1 home record on the line.

