...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TOMORROW.
&&
SOCCER
Back-to-back losses provide Creighton men's soccer with motivation against No. 7 St. John's
The last two weekends haven’t drained Creighton players of their confidence ahead of maybe the season’s biggest challenge.
The Bluejays (6-4-1, 2-2-0 Big East) suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats — dropping a hard-fought match at Seton Hall on Oct. 4 before losing another close one at Xavier.
But they held shot advantages in both. One of the allowed goals came on a penalty kick. Because of injuries, they inserted two substitutes during each match.
“That’s where our motivation comes from because we know we’re good enough to win,” junior midfielder Kuba Polat said. “The last two games were really unfortunate, but we know we’re good enough to put games away.”
Creighton will get a chance to prove it Saturday. The Bluejays host No. 7 St. John’s (11-1-0, 4-0-0) at 7 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.
The Red Storm are alone in first place in the Big East standings. They’ve won four in a row. Their only loss on the season came in double overtime at No. 25 Maryland.
CU will be putting its 5-1 home record on the line.
