There will be a point sometime soon when Creighton’s roster will return to full strength and the Bluejays can focus on taking a collective step forward.
For now, though? They’re just trying to survive.
Leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew has missed the past three games. Sophomores Rachael Saunders and Payton Brotzki were out Sunday. The Jays did just add point guard Tatum Rembao back into the lineup last weekend — she’d missed more than a month.
So instead of getting to refine a team identity on the court, Creighton’s been mixing and matching based on the opponent, and the given day’s roster availability.
“The goal is always to win and get better,” coach Jim Flanery said. “And really, the ‘get better’ part is out the window right now. It’s, find a way to win one game. When we get healthy, we’ll get better.”
The Jays (13-7, 5-4) hope that’s sooner than later. They have lost four of their past six games. And they’ll start a three-game road swing with a Friday night game at No. 11 DePaul (19-2, 9-0).
What’s encouraging to Flanery, though, is the growth he’s seen from the players who’ve had to embrace bigger roles. He mentioned freshman Carly Bachelor, who earned the league’s freshman of the week award Monday. Junior Temi Carda averaged 9.9 points per game against nonconference opponents — she’s at 16.4 points per game in league play.
“I do think it’ll translate once we all get back together and we can practice for 10 days or so and play some games together,” Flanery said.
Creighton, which has built a potential at-large NCAA tournament résumé, will have to try to hold its head above water until then.
