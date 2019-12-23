Arizona State pitcher Mikayla Santa Cruz is transferring to Creighton and will be eligible for the 2020 season.
Santa Cruz made 14 relief appearances during her freshman season with the Sun Devils in 2019. She pitched 20⅓ innings. The Tucson, Arizona, product pitched a season-high 3⅓ innings of relief and earned the win in a 6-5 victory over Nebraska in February.
“I am so excited and happy to be joining the Bluejay family,” Santa Cruz said in a press release. “God has a crazy way of putting you in the right place at the right time. He put me right at home.”
