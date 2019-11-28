Sophomore Annika Welty returned to Creighton’s lineup two weeks ago, hardly showing any signs of rust after missing most of the season due to injury.
Consider coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth among those impressed with Welty’s instant impact.
Welty had eight kills and six blocks during the Jays’ win over then-No. 9 Marquette on Nov. 22. Two days later, she picked up six kills and six blocks as CU defeated DePaul.
“We saw that in the spring,” Booth said of Welty. “She hits really high. She’s got good vision. … I’m happy for Annika just because I know, being out is hard.”
Welty played in the season’s opening weekend but missed the next 22 matches. Her return just happens to coincide with an injury to outside hitter Erika Kostelac, who hasn’t played since Nov. 9.
The Jays return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday against St. John’s in the four-team Big East tournament. Marquette and Villanova play Friday as well.
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Fans and players react as Creighton's Brittany Witt dives under a table on a ball hit Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Marquette won the set on play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Marquette's Allie Barber hits the ball at Creighton's Madelyn Cole, left, and Megan Ballenger at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the second set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman gets ready to serve the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Makenna Krause celebrates an ace serve in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, left, and Volunteer Assistant Coach Noel Carpio talk during a timeout against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits ball towards Marquette's Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball towards Marquette's Gwyn Jones at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball between Marquette's Gwyn Jones, left, and Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Naomi Hickman, right, blocks the ball as Annika Welty, left, watches against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt, left, watches as Jaela Zimmerman bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton had a 19-12 lead over Marquette in the fourth set at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball off of the hand of Marquette's Hope Werch at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
