After talking to more than 50 schools, Alex O'Connell had 'no doubt' that Creighton was No. 1

At one point during Alex O'Connell's series of video conferencing calls with schools this spring, where he virtually toured campuses and met coaches, the Duke transfer pulled out of sheet a paper, wrote on it and slid it across his dad’s desk in their home office.
Creighton.
He’d already talked to more than 50 different schools over a three-week period. He'd conducted extensive Zoom calls with some of the standout options. He’d analyzed rosters, dissected game film, and built a vision for what he hoped to accomplish in his final year of college basketball.
And suddenly, he realized, CU had it all.
“We were in my dad’s office and I wrote it on a piece of paper — I wrote Creighton, and I just left,” O’Connell said. “I was like, that’s No. 1. It’s no doubt in my mind. Once I said that, we called other coaches and told them that we’d made a decision.”
The Jays’ newest addition — a 6-foot-6 wing who played his first three years at Duke — joined several local media members for a Zoom call Friday to discuss his move to CU, his skill-set and his goals for development over the next year. He’s a former top 100 recruit with NBA dreams.
O'Connell said he does plan to redshirt next season and play his final year in 2021-22, regardless of a potential NCAA rule proposal that could get voted on this summer and allow for immediate eligibility for first-time transfers.
Here’s a summary of O’Connell’s conversation (the following’s been edited for space and clarity):
Q: Coach Greg McDermott said you and Creighton were a perfect match. Why do you feel that way?
A: "I definitely agree with coach McDermott. … I put a big emphasis on my development. Obviously taking this year to sit out, I’m trying to figure out what kinds of things I’ll work on — where my game can improve, and what the coaches saw in my game that I needed to work on. Coach McDermott broke down a lot of things in my game that I can work on.
"I also watched film on what Creighton has done in the past, and what kind of basketball they play. It just seems to fit the way that I play."
Q: Don’t know if you can put this into words — you spent three years at Duke, a prestigious university that’s at the top of college baseball — so what did you learn?
A: "You’re right, that is kind of a loaded question. I learned a lot from Duke, obviously being there three years. I take a lot of pride in my IQ, just my knowledge of the game. I think I learned a lot about the game through that staff and being around them all the time, whether I was playing 25 minutes in a game or it was three. I was always in the huddle. I got to learn a lot from other players. I played with, what, 10 or 12 NBA guys since I’ve been at Duke? It really helps getting to practice against those guys and getting a feel for what they do, and seeing how I can translate my game and take some of the things that they’ve taught me."
Q: What was missing for you at Duke?
A: "Duke has a very high recruiting outreach. They can get a lot of the one-and-done guys. That’s primarily how they handle their recruiting now lately. And, you know, there were obviously times where I could show what I was able to do — there were flashes. But there were also some long stretches where I’d go and play three to four minutes a game.
"A majority of this decision to transfer to Creighton was just to be able to find a spot where I’d be able to show what I’m truly capable of, like I said when I tweeted out (my commitment).
"There might have been a couple games at Duke, but I can honestly say there weren’t many, or any, games where I really got into a true rhythm. I can remember high school games where I got in a rhythm and I could score 12 to 15 points straight. I just want to get back to that."
Q: You and the Blue Devils were here in Omaha for the 2018 NCAA tournament. Did that trip to Omaha leave an impact on you, considering now that you've come full circle and signed with Creighton?
A: "I can’t say that it had an impact on me. I remember going to Omaha my freshman year. But I think just the school and fit felt right. I’m obviously excited to come and be a part of the city, and get to live around there. But (this recruitment) was more for me about the fit and the basketball, in terms of development and the strength and conditioning."
Q: What was your memory of that experience (Duke lost to Kansas in a regional final game at the CHI Health Center)?
A: "To be honest with you, when we travel with Duke, we’re going from the gym to the hotel. It’s bus, hotel, gym. I didn’t get too see much of the city. But I remember that trip. It was a fun trip, even though we lost on a heartbreak. I really enjoyed that gym. It was a big-time gym."
Q: So… you’ve got a 40-inch vertical?
A: "41."
Q: The stories go that you’d put on dunk shows in high school. Is that right?
A: [Laughs] "That’s what I’m trying to tell you. You don’t really know yet. I had a few good dunks at Duke, but I’ve got more."
Q: We saw that dunk you had on Virginia Tech this year (where you went baseline and slammed with two hands over a defender).
A: "I like to take off two feet. Like, I’m quick off two feet. But I can do one also. … Like I said, we’ll see."
Q: There’s still shots of your teammates looking scared after a dunk you had against Cal (you drove right and dunked with the right hand).
A: "Oh yeah. That was a fun game. Madison Square Garden was a cool place to play."
