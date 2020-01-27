Creighton’s Carly Bachelor was named Big East freshman of the week for the first time on Monday.

Bachelor had double-doubles in both of the Bluejays’ games last week. She scored a career-high 17 points with 10 rebounds against Xavier and posted 14 points and a career-high 12 boards in her first career start against Butler.

Junior Temi Carda earned a spot on the conference’s weekly honor roll after averaging 19.5 points and 6.0 rebounds last week.​

VERTICAL Photos: Creighton's NBA draft picks

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription