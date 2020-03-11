NEW YORK — Greg McDermott’s first Big East coach of the year honor came during a season unlike any other.
It began with injuries to two potential starters. One assistant resigned and another got hired. The Jays added a new player to the rotation in December. And all year, CU’s had to manage a roster without depth or experience at center.
Yet there was McDermott on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, posing with his trophy and lauding his coaching staff, administrators and players.
Creighton won a share of its first-ever Big East regular-season crown last weekend, earned the top seed in this week’s conference tournament and on Monday matched a program-best ranking at No. 7.
And while McDermott led the way, he insists he had a ton of help.
“That’s why you need a solid core of people around you,” McDermott said. “Because there’s a lot of decisions that have to be made when those things happen. A lot of things that can distract you from trying to get ready for practice or trying to get the team in the right spot.”
The 2020 Big East coach of the year honor for McDermott marks the first time a Creighton coach has won such an award in 18 years. Dana Altman was the Missouri Valley coach of the year in 2002.
McDermott also is one of 10 finalists for this season’s Naismith national coach of the year award.
“This doesn’t happen without the support of a lot of people,” McDermott said.
Then again, many of those same folks would likely deflect the credit back toward McDermott.
His players compliment him for his genuine caring nature and his tell-it-like-it-is tact. He asks for their input. He treats them as equals. Same goes for his assistant coaches, whom he routinely mines for new ideas and unconventional tactics.
Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said McDermott’s always working to improve — those two talk almost daily about the program, about the sport, about life.
“Mac’s a better coach today than he was five years ago, 10 years ago,” Rasmussen said.
Consider some of the changes McDermott’s spearheaded the past couple of seasons. The Jays altered the way they prepare scouting reports for games. Instead of having one coach assigned to a specific team, CU has assistant Paul Lusk put together a defensive plan while assistant Alan Huss handles the offensive side. Then McDermott and the rest of the staff mix in their strategic thoughts.
Creighton has hired a new strength and conditioning consultant (Jeremy Anderson from Vanderbilt). CU’s also brought on former Navy SEAL Jack Riggins and ex-NFL standout Danny Woodhead to help fortify the players’ mental toughness.
When Darian DeVries took the Drake job two years ago, McDermott immediately hired a strong-willed, experienced hoops mind (Lusk) who could bring a new perspective. When Preston Murphy announced his resignation after being linked to the NCAA scandal, McDermott hired a replacement (Terrence Rencher) within a week.
“Mac, he’s a such a process-oriented guy,” Huss said. “He doesn’t panic when adversity strikes. I think it speaks to his character, how secure he is in himself. He listens to everybody.”
But on Wednesday, all eyes were on McDermott.
He gave a short speech. Then he posed for photos with Commissioner Val Ackerman, then he found his family. The entire CU squad was standing in the back of the room for the Big East awards presentation, as well.
“Our team’s been terrific,” McDermott said. “They’ve just been a joy to coach. We’re all having fun doing what we’re doing.”
