LINCOLN — Creighton outscored Nebraska 42-9 from 3-point range in earning its fourth straight win in the series, defeating the Huskers 79-74 Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jaylyn Agnew finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton (4-1), hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers. Olivia Elger and Temi Carda added 18 apiece for the Jays. Carda was 4 for 7 from long range and Elger was 3 for 5. The Jays were 14 of 32 as a team on 3s; Nebraska was 3 of 16.

Kate Cain scored 18 points and Sam Haiby added 17 for the Huskers, who dropped to 5-1.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: Nebraska women's basketball hosts Southern

1 of 15

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

402-444-1058, doug.thomas@owh.com,

twitter.com/dougthomas402

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription