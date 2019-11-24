LINCOLN — Creighton outscored Nebraska 42-9 from 3-point range in earning its fourth straight win in the series, defeating the Huskers 79-74 Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jaylyn Agnew finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton (4-1), hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers. Olivia Elger and Temi Carda added 18 apiece for the Jays. Carda was 4 for 7 from long range and Elger was 3 for 5. The Jays were 14 of 32 as a team on 3s; Nebraska was 3 of 16.
Kate Cain scored 18 points and Sam Haiby added 17 for the Huskers, who dropped to 5-1.
