...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 26 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...ALL OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AS WELL AS
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS ARE
EXPECTED TO BE IN FAR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL
OCCUR THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER
LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
Creighton volleyball moves into top 10; Nebraska remains ranked No. 5
Creighton moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, and Nebraska remains in the top five.
The newest edition of the coaches top 25 poll was released Monday, and the Jays moved up one spot in it to No. 10. Nebraska held steady at No. 5.
CU has won 10 matches in a row, a stretch that included a perfect showing last weekend when Creighton (16-3, 8-0) swept both Butler and Xavier at Sokol Arena. It’ll play twice at Providence this weekend.
The Huskers (15-2, 7-1), who have been ranked fifth for three straight weeks, play at Indiana Friday and at Purdue Saturday.
Washington, which is the last team to beat the Jays, moved up from No. 10 to No. 9. The rest of the top 10 remained the same as last week.
Baylor is still undefeated and ranked No. 1, followed by Stanford, Pittsburgh and Texas.
