Creighton moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, and Nebraska remains in the top five.

The newest edition of the coaches top 25 poll was released Monday, and the Jays moved up one spot in it to No. 10. Nebraska held steady at No. 5.

CU has won 10 matches in a row, a stretch that included a perfect showing last weekend when Creighton (16-3, 8-0) swept both Butler and Xavier at Sokol Arena. It’ll play twice at Providence this weekend.

The Huskers (15-2, 7-1), who have been ranked fifth for three straight weeks, play at Indiana Friday and at Purdue Saturday.

Washington, which is the last team to beat the Jays, moved up from No. 10 to No. 9. The rest of the top 10 remained the same as last week.

Baylor is still undefeated and ranked No. 1, followed by Stanford, Pittsburgh and Texas.

Click here to see the complete top 25.

