Creighton's Sokol Arena will host the first round of the NAIA men's and women's national tournament from 2021 through 2024, the NAIA announced Wednesday.
"The Omaha Sports Commission is very proud to have been selected as a first/second round host site for the NAIA men's and women's championships, starting in 2021," Executive Director of the Omaha Sports Commission Josh Todd said. "The NAIA will bring high quality basketball action to Creighton University's Sokol Arena and offers another great sports opportunity for local fans. It will be exciting to see both men's and women's teams competing in Omaha in their quest for a national championship."
The inaugural season of NAIA's new basketball format will begin in 2021, and features 16 opening-round sites for both men and women, which consist of four teams at each site. Each opening round event will feature two games, both single elimination. The winner of each will advance to the championship finals.
