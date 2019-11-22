Nebraska and Creighton each defeated top-10 teams, and UNO advanced to the semifinals of its conference tournament. 

The sixth-ranked Huskers dominated the fifth set to earn a 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3 win over No. 7 Minnesota. Nebraska scored the final 11 points of the match.

The No. 12 Bluejays clinched at least a share of their sixth straight Big East title and snared the No. 1 seed in next weekend's Big East tournament with a four-set win over No. 9 Marquette at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton can nab the outright conference banner with a home win Sunday over DePaul (14-15 overall).

Isabella Sade had a match-high 21 kills, Sadie Limback added 16 and Anna Blaschko chipped in 11 to lead the Mavericks to a four-set win over North Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals.

UNO, which has won eight of its past 10 matches, will face top-seeded South Dakota in the 4 p.m. semifinal Saturday.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Photos: Creighton volleyball over Marquette

1 of 20

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription