Creighton didn’t waste a moment Saturday to unleash a decisive scoring onslaught that resembled so many of the routs it’s relished in recent years when hosting rival Nebraska.
The Jays scored the first 10 points of the game and stretched their advantage to 21-4 after eight minutes. It was 37-7 when sophomore Christian Bishop’s one-handed dunk in transition forced NU coach Fred Hoiberg to use his third timeout.
The Huskers did show some life late in the first half and after the break — they had a stretch where they made 14 of 18 from the field — but their response came far too late.
CU earned the 95-76 victory before 18,068 fans at the CHI Health Center, its 12th straight regular season home win against Nebraska.
Creighton now holds the all-time lead 27-26 in this series. It has won 17 of the past 21 regular season meetings. The Jays’ 95 points Saturday marked the most they’ve ever scored against NU.
Sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski led CU with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander added 22 points.
Senior Haanif Cheatham ended up with a team-high 14 points for Nebraska. Sophomore Cam Mack, who didn’t start for the second time this season, finished with 12. It was Mack who scored NU’s first bucket of the game – his driving layup made it 10-2 with 16:41 left.
But the Jays answered with an 8-0 spurt. Alexander’s pull-up 3-pointer at the 14:16 mark put his team ahead 18-2 and prompted Hoiberg to call a timeout. It was 27-4 after freshman Shereef Mitchell's and-one in transition. Creighton led by as many as 31 points before the first half’s final buzzer sounded.
Creighton’s start was reminiscent of early game blitzes by CU against Nebraska in recent years in Omaha.
The Jays led 47-20 at halftime in 2007. It was 31-11 at halftime in 2005. Creighton had leads of 18-2 and 38-8 when Doug McDermott was a senior in 2013. Two years later, CU jumped out to an 18-4 advantage against the Huskers.
NU snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Jays with a 94-75 blowout win last season. But Creighton got its revenge on Saturday.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Wow. Isn't Creighton relatively weak this year and they still blew out the Huskers? It should be with great trepidation that Nebraska will play against the anything but weak teams of the Big 10. Yes, it's the Husker's new coach's first year, but was it expected to be a complete wipe out this year? Will they get more wins than the five the football team showed?
