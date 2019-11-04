...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
BASKETBALL
Creighton and UNO women's basketball will kick-start their seasons in a local battle
Creighton has won the previous five meetings since UNO transitioned to Division I. All five wins have been by at least 15 points, including 66-51 last year. In that game, UNO trailed by one midway through the third quarter before the Jays pulled away.
“They’re always good competition and it’s going to be fun to play a city rival,” said UNO junior guard Claire Killian, who had a double-double last year against Creighton. “It’s really a good way to kick-start our season.”
The Mavs return an experienced squad as they look to bounce back from last year’s 8-21 season. UNO didn’t lose any starters and has added seven newcomers to improve its depth. In last week’s 88-41 exhibition win, six Mavs scored between eight and 14 points.
“We definitely play really well together,” Killian said. “We don’t have any selfish players. That’s what really makes us a special team.”
Lange said freshmen Kia Wilson, who had 11 points and six rebounds, and Ella Ogier both played well in the exhibition. Ogier finished that night with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Creighton returns three starters from a 15-16 team. The Jays graduated Audrey Faber, who is fifth on the school’s career scoring list, but they do return a pair of double-digit scorers in Jaylyn Agnew (11.8) and Temi Carda (10.1).
Creighton won its exhibition game in double overtime over Concordia, the No. 1 team in NAIA Division II. In that game, Creighton hit seven of its 11 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime sessions.
2018-19
Audrey Faber, 16.7 ppg, 46.5 percent shooting from the field
