This will be the sixth straight year that the Creighton and UNO women’s basketball teams have squared off.

But this time around, the Bluejays and Mavs are meeting on opening night.

“It’s good for the community,” UNO coach Brittany Lange said. “I think it adds some extra excitement locally to kick off the year with two local teams.”

Creighton and UNO will tip off the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baxter Arena.

Creighton has won the previous five meetings since UNO transitioned to Division I. All five wins have been by at least 15 points, including 66-51 last year. In that game, UNO trailed by one midway through the third quarter before the Jays pulled away.

“They’re always good competition and it’s going to be fun to play a city rival,” said UNO junior guard Claire Killian, who had a double-double last year against Creighton. “It’s really a good way to kick-start our season.”

The Mavs return an experienced squad as they look to bounce back from last year’s 8-21 season. UNO didn’t lose any starters and has added seven newcomers to improve its depth. In last week’s 88-41 exhibition win, six Mavs scored between eight and 14 points.

“We definitely play really well together,” Killian said. “We don’t have any selfish players. That’s what really makes us a special team.”

Lange said freshmen Kia Wilson, who had 11 points and six rebounds, and Ella Ogier both played well in the exhibition. Ogier finished that night with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Creighton returns three starters from a 15-16 team. The Jays graduated Audrey Faber, who is fifth on the school’s career scoring list, but they do return a pair of double-digit scorers in Jaylyn Agnew (11.8) and Temi Carda (10.1).

Creighton won its exhibition game in double overtime over Concordia, the No. 1 team in NAIA Division II. In that game, Creighton hit seven of its 11 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime sessions.

