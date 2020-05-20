Concordia's senior weight throwers want to add to the track and field program's growing list of national champions.

And they're willing to wait a year to do that while putting other plans on hold.

Since 2014, Concordia weight throwers have won nine outdoor and eight indoor NAIA national titles. Senior Jacob Cornelio is the most recent champion as he won the indoor weight throw in March.

The NAIA's outdoor nationals would have been next week, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out that season.

So when the NAIA granted athletes an extra season of eligibility, four of the team's senior throwers — all national qualifiers and all planning to graduate this month — decided they'll come back next spring to finish their eligibility.

"With Jacob and Addie (Shaw), I bet it was within 24 hours they contacted me that they're going to stay," Concordia throws coach Ed McLaughlin said.

Like Cornelio, Shaw is a returning national champion. Shaw, a high school state throws champ at Rock County, won the discus at outdoor nationals the past two years. She was the national runner-up in the shot put and weight throw in March.

"She has the opportunity to win every time she steps in the ring," McLaughlin said.

Cornelio and Shaw, who have combined to earn All-America honors 13 times at Concordia, both were team captains for the Bulldogs this year, although McLaughlin said they have different personalities.

"Jacob is very extroverted. Even as a freshman, he kind of took on this role for all the younger kids. They kind of gravitated to him. ... He's got charisma, he has those natural leadership abilities," McLaughlin said.

"Addie is a lot more introverted, more silent. But her work ethic is on par with all the great ones. She always shows up, she always practices, she always works and she blossomed into this leader."

The other Bulldog seniors returning are Jerod Peters and Beth Shaw. Three of the four throwers were lined up to be graduate assistants at other programs next season before the pandemic. Those plans will wait.

McLaughlin said they could have competed as graduate transfers but decided to return to Concordia.

"(Cornelio) said if I'm going to throw, I'm going to throw here. I don't want to hear about this junk of throwing somewhere else," McLaughlin said of Cornelio, who is married.

Concordia head coach Matt Beisel knows McLaughlin has built strong relationships with the program's throwers over the years and he's glad that those seniors will again be on the 2021 roster.

"They're coming back and I'm happy about it," Beisel said.

In other Midlands notes:

» The NCAA Division II President's Council announced Tuesday that it's adjusting Division II's maximum number of permissible contests in all sports for 2020-21. The one-year scheduling adjustment will help institutions with operating costs. Football, for example, will have a maximum of 10 games and basketball 22 games. Scheduling recommendations will be made in the coming weeks.

» Jacob Brandl has been hired as McCook Community College's new women's basketball coach, replacing Kyle Drennan. Brandl, a North Platte native who played basketball at Mid-Plains, had been an assistant at Dakota Wesleyan.

» Roman Behrens, an Omaha Central graduate who averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 assists last season for the Central Community College men's team, has signed to play for NCAA Division II's Holy Names in Oakland, California, next season. Another Central CC teammate, Omaha Bryan graduate Tre Crawford, also is weighing offers from four-year programs.

