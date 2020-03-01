COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tristen Edwards homered in both games as Nebraska swept a pair Sunday.

Edwards’ two-run shot capped a comeback in the second game as the Huskers edged Wichita State 8-7. NU beat Missouri 10-2 in five innings earlier.

Nebraska trailed the Shockers 7-3 before Olivia Ferrell’s two-run homer in the fourth made it 7-6. Edwards put the Huskers ahead in the sixth with her eighth home run this season.

Wichita State had a runner at third with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but reliever Courtney Wallace got a popout and a strikeout to end the threat.

Against Missouri, Edwards led off the game with a homer and NU never trailed. Lindsey Walljasper added a two-run homer and also pitched four innings for the win.

Edwards finished the day with five runs scored and four RBIs, while Rylie Unzicker scored four runs and drove in three.

Nebraska will play five games at the Arizona State Invitational beginning on Friday.

Nebraska..............103  24—10  12  0

Missouri (14-6).....002  00— 2    3  1

W: Walljasper, 4-3. L: Weber, 4-1. 2B: NU, Edwards, Unzicker, Ferrell, Glatter. MU, Willmes. HR: NU, Edwards, Walljasper. MU, Kessinger.

Nebraska (8-10)..........210  302  0—8  9  2

Wichita State (8-11)....304  000  0—7  8  2

W: Wallace, 2-2. L: McDonald, 2-4. 2B: NU, Walljasper. WS, McKinney, Lange. HR: NU, Edwards, Unzicker, Ferrell. WS, Perrigan, Lange.

Runs hard to come by for Jays

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Creighton had baserunners in every inning but managed one run in a 7-1 loss to Northern Kentucky Sunday at the Coach B Classic.

CU got an RBI single from Ashley Cantu in the second inning to tie it 1-1, but Northern Kentucky scored five in the bottom of the second to take control. The Jays, who went 1-3 on the weekend, had 10 hits but stranded 10. Cantu led the Jays with three hits, while Mikaela Pechar had two.

Kiele Miller pitched the first five innings and took the loss.

Creighton went 1-3 for the weekend. It will head to Longwood, Florida, next weekend to play five games.

Creighton (8-8)..................010  000  0—1  10  1

Northern Kentucky (7-6)....150  010  x—7    9  1

W: Ginter, 4-2. L: Miller, 3-5. 2B: CU, Alm. NK, Lawson, Jenkins.

Sixth inning dooms Mavs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Michigan State scored six times in the sixth inning to close out an 11-3 win over UNO on Sunday at the Harrison Classic.

The Mavericks, who went 2-3 on the weekend and had defeated Michigan State on Friday, made it 5-3 in the top of the sixth with Alexa Sedlak’s two-run homer but the Spartans took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by run-rule.

UNO starter Sydney Hampton dropped to 8-3 on the season as she allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings.

UNO will play five games at the Northern Colorado Tournament beginning on Friday.

UNO (9-10)....................000  012—  3    5  3

Michigan State (4-12)....200  216—11  13  2

W: Ladd, 2-10. L: Hampton 8-3. S: Walker, 1. 2B: MSU, Ladd, Meech. 3B: MSU, Callahan. HR: UNO, Sedlak.

