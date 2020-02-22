PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Tristen Edwards was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead Nebraska to an 8-2 win Saturday over California at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Huskers pulled away with a four-run fifth.

Later Saturday, the Huskers (6-7) were tied 2-2 with No. 2 Washington in the bottom of the sixth, but the Huskies (14-1) scored eight runs to pull away for the win.

The Huskers wrap up the tournament Sunday against Florida.

Nebraska..................020  501  0—8  7  1

California (8-6)........000  011  0—2  8  5

W: Walljasper, 3-2. L: Perez, 5-4. 2B: NU, Edwards. C, Smith, Coelho. HR: NU, Edwards.

Nebraska (6-7)...........100  010— 2     4  2

Washington (14-1).....000  118—10  11  0

W: Moore, 5-0. L: Ferrell, 2-3. 2B: NU, Edwards, Unzicker, Ybarra. UW, Schiele, Atless. 3B: UW, Atlee. HR: UW, Espinoza.

McKelvy leads Bluejays to win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mileah McKelvy drove in three runs as Creighton beat Rider 7-2 at the Tiger Classic on Saturday.

The score was tied at 2-2 in the top of the sixth when the Jays scored four runs. Sam Alm drove in two with a single to left, and McKelvy followed with a two-run single to center.

The Jays tacked on another run in the seventh, and Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Jays wrap up the tournament Sunday against Central Connecticut State and Bowling Green.

Creighton (6-4)...000  024  1—7  12  2

Rider (0-2)..........000  020  0—2    7  2

W: Santa Cruz, 3-1. L: Jones, 0-1. 2B: CU, Nielsen, Pechar. R, Marigliano, Moreno.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Mavs hit five home runs

EL PASO, Texas — UNO belted five home runs and used an eight-run second inning to take control in a 17-1 rout of IUPUI on Saturday.

The Mavericks (7-6) bounced back from a 10-2 loss to New Mexico State earlier in day.

Jamie White hit two homers in the nightcap, the second straight day she hit two home runs in a game. Taylor Johnson, Allison Helton and Sydney Ross each added a home run against IUPUI as the Mavericks scored their most runs since 2016.

After suffering her first loss of the season against New Mexico State, Sydney Hampton (7-1) tossed three innings to beat IUPUI.

UNO will wrap up the tournament Sunday agtainst UTEP. The Mavs beat the Miners 13-6 on Friday.

UNO..................................100  01—  2    7  0

New Mexico State (8-3)....030  16—10  10  2

W: De La Roca, 5-1. L: Hampton, 6-1. 2B: UNO, Johnson, White. NMSU, Medina, Rivas. 3B: UNO, Johnson. NMSU, Banales.

UNO (7-6).......283  04—17  16  1

IUPUI (3-5).....001  00— 1    4  2

W: Hampton, 7-1. L: Lucas, 1-3. 2B: UNO, Otte. IUPUI, Gregory. HR: UNO, WJohnson, Helton, White 2, Ross.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106