ATLANTA — Nebraska split a pair of games at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Saturday, defeating Boston College 5-2 before losing 7-1 to Georgia Tech.

In the opener, Keana Pola had a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI groundout in the third in helping Nebraska build a 5-1 lead.

Lindsey Walljasper allowed one run and five hits while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win.

In the second game, Georgia Tech, which lost 4-2 to Nebraska on Friday, scored three times in the top of the first and never looked back.

Peyton Glatter had an RBI single in the third inning, but NU left eight runners on base.

Nebraska (5-3) will play Boston College again on Sunday at 9 a.m. to wrap up play at the tournament.

Boston College (2-5).....100  000  1—2  7  1

Nebraska.......................211  010  X—5  5  0

W: Walljasper, 2-2. L: Cook, 0-1. 2B: BC, Mataya, Randazza, Valido. 3B: NU, Boruff.

Georgia Tech (2-4).........310  300  0—7  8  2

Nebraska (5-3)...............001  000  0—1  6  4

W: Bruce, 2-1. L: Wallace, 1-1. 2B: GT, Stanford 2. HR: GT, Kauf.

Jays take two at North Texas

DENTON, Texas — Kiele Miller struck out 10 batters in seven shutout innings, then followed with a three-inning save to carry Creighton to a doubleheader sweep Saturday at the North Texas invitational.

Miller scattered five hits to get her second victory in a 2-0 win over Tennessee Martin in the opener, then struck out six in relief of Mikayla Santa Cruz in an 8-6 win over Abilene Christian.

The Bluejays (5-4) scored four runs in the first inning of the nightcap, as Victoria Alvarez, Sam Alm and Kaitlynn Hunt hit consecutive doubles. Abilene Christian pulled within 5-4 in a three-run fourth, but Alavarez drove in two with her second double and scored on a squeeze play to help Creighton pull ahead 8-4.

Kiara Mills was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two runs.

The Bluejays next will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Tiger Classic beginning Saturday.

Tennessee Martin (3-3).....000  000  0—0  5  1

Creighton..........................000  002  0—2  6  1

W: Miller, 2-2. L: Layne, 0-2.

Creighton (5-4)................401  030  0—8  9  1

Abilene Christian (2-5).....001  320  0—6  9  1

W: Santa Cruz, 2-1. L: Bradley, 1-3. S: Miller, 2. 2B: CU Mills 2, Alvarez 2, Alm, Hunt; ACU, Adair, Johnson. HR: ACU, Belch.

Mavs split after walk-off loss

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Riley Carley drove home a run on a fielder’s choice as New Mexico State salvaged a split of a doubleheader with UNO on Saturday, winning the nightcap 6-5.

The Mavs led 4-1 in the sixth, but Chloe Rivas hit a three-run home run, and the Aggies (5-3) scored another run to take a 5-4 lead.

Diana Murtha’s solo blast in the top of the seventh tied the score for UNO (5-4), but the Aggies broke the tie after loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning.

In the first game, Emma Dargy’s two-run homer in the seventh carried the Mavericks to a 7-5 win.Sydney Hampton pitched an eight-hitter for her fifth win.

UNO will play in the UTEP tournament starting Friday.

UNO.........................113  000  02—7  10  0

New Mexico State....005  000  00—5    8  1

W: Hampton, 5-0. L: De La Roca, 3-1, 2B: UNO, Cameron. HR: UNO, Dargy.

UNO (5-4)..........................130  000  1—5  7  2

New Mexico State (5-3).....000  104  1—6  7  0

W: Faapito, 1-1. L: Meyer, 0-3. 2B: UNO, Dargy 2, Bartz. NMSU, Roberto HR: UNO, Murtha. NMSU, Rivas.

