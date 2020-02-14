ATLANTA — Nebraska scored once in the sixth inning and twice in the seventh to rally for a 4-2 win over Georgia Tech on Friday afternoon during the first day of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Olivia Ferrell threw a five-hitter and helped turn momentum by escaping a fifth-inning jam. With NU trailing 2-1, Tech put runners at second and third with no outs. Ferrell then recorded a strikeout and got a double play on a line drive to third baseman Keana Pola.

NU tied it in the sixth on a one-out bunt by Anni Raley that scored Bree Boruff from third. In the seventh, after loading the bases with one out, Pola hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Tristen Edwards. Carson Fischer later scored on a wild pitch.

Edwards finished with three of Nebraska’s seven hits while Pola had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

The Huskers (4-2) next play Boston College and Georgia Tech on Saturday morning.

Nebraska (4-2).........010  001  1—4 7 1

Georgia Tech (1-4)...101  000  0—2 5 0

W: Ferrell, 2-0. L: Pinholster, 0-1. 2B: NU, Edwards, Ybarra, Pola; GT, Kauf, Stanford, Huckabay, Puckett.

Jays fall twice

DENTON, Texas — Creighton dropped a pair of low-scoring games during the first day of the North Texas Invitational on Friday, losing 3-1 to Missouri State and 2-1 to North Texas.

In the opener, Missouri State scored twice in the top of the first and maintained its lead. The Jays cut their deficit to 2-1 on Cayla Nielsen’s RBI single in the third, but Creighton left runners stranded in four of the final five innings.

Kiele Miller threw a four-hitter while taking the loss.

In the nightcap, North Texas scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

After a pair of walks, Kourtney Williams singled in the game-winner.

Creighton tied it 1-1 in the fifth when Mikaela Pechar scored on an error. The Jays (3-4) were held to one hit — an Ashley Cantu single in the sixth.

Hope Trautwein struck out 14 Jays in the win. Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a three-hitter and took the loss.

Missouri State (2-4).....200  000  1—3  4  1

Creighton.....................001  000  0—1  6  3

W: Dickerson, 2-1. L: Miller, 1-3. S: Hunsaker, 1.

Creighton (3-4)...........000  010  0—1  1  0

North Texas (5-1).......100  000  1—2  3  2

W: Trautwein, 1-0. L: Santa Cruz, 0-1. HR: NT, Evans.

Mavs split doubleheader

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — UNO stunned New Mexico State with a six-run seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 win in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader.

New Mexico State bounced back to win the nightcap 10-4. The teams play two more times Saturday.

In the opener, the Aggies led 5-1 through six innings. Emily Klosterman hit a one-out solo home run, then three batters later, Emma Dargy tied it with a three-run homer. Jamie White and Taylor Johnson followed with singles and Janae Cameron put the Mavs up 7-5 with a two-run double.

New Mexico State hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mavs held on as Sydney Hampton improved to 4-0.

In the nightcap, the Aggies hit three homers in the first two innings and raced to a 7-0 lead.

Freshman Sydney Ross hit her first home run as a Maverick in the fourth inning.

UNO........................001  000  6—7  12  1

New Mexico State...004  001  1—6    6  2

W: Hampton, 4-0. L: Rivas, 1-1. 2B: UNO, Cameron, Sedlak, Klosterman. HR: UNO, Dargy, Klosterman; NMS, Butler, Lopez

UNO (4-3).........................001  120  0— 4 6 1

New Mexico State (4-2)....340  102  X—10 10 1

W: De La Roca, 3-0. L: Meyer, 0-2. S: Faapito, 1. 2B: UNO, White, Sedlak. HR: UNO, Ross; NMS, Tanori, Butler, Lopez, Faapito

