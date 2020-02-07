LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Nebraska used a four-run sixth inning to pull away for a 10-7 win over UTEP on Friday afternoon at the Troy Cox Classic.

Nebraska never trailed as Tristen Edwards led off the game with a home run. Payton Glatter added a two-run homer in the four-run first.

UTEP pulled within 6-5 after five innings before Nebraska got three consecutive RBI hits in the sixth inning — Glatter had a run-scoring single, Courtney Wallace followed with a triple and Lexey Kneib singled home Wallace.

Glatter finished with two hits and three RBIs, Edwards scored three times and Cam Ybarra had three hits.

Wallace also was the winning pitcher in relief. Lindsey Walljasper pitched a perfect seventh for her first career save.

Nebraska (1-1) will play twice at the tournament Saturday, facing Bradley at 10:30 a.m. and UTEP at 3 p.m.

Creighton splits at H-E-B Classic

SAN ANTONIO — Creighton's softball team went 1-1 on Friday as the Bluejays earned a 7-5 win over North Dakota at the H-E-B Classic.

Creighton built a 6-0 lead with two runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth. Mileah McKelvy and Kailey Wilson each had RBI hits in both innings.

North Dakota scored five in the sixth before Kiara Mills added an RBI double for the Jays in the seventh.

Earlier in the day, Toledo shut out the Bluejays 2-0. Toledo's Erin Hunt threw a one-hitter and struck out 14. The sixth inning was the only inning Creighton had baserunners as Sydney Jenkins reached on an error and Ashley Cantu bunted for a single.

Creighton will play two more games Saturday at the tournament, facing Toledo at 10 a.m. and Texas Southern at noon.

UNO splits at Ramble Rumble

ROSEMONT, Ill. — UNO scored seven runs in its first inning of the season as the Mavericks went 1-1 during the first day of the Rambler Rumble.

UNO defeated IUPUI 7-6 before falling to host Loyola 11-3.

Twelve of the opener's runs were scored in the first inning. After IUPUI scored five times in the top of the inning, the Mavs responded with seven runs on seven hits in the bottom half. UNO leadoff hitter Lynsey Tucker had two singles in the inning, while Emily Klosterman put the Mavs in front with a two-run triple to right.

Sydney Hampton pitched six innings of effective relief for the win. She entered the game in the second and allowed one run and four hits.

In the second game, Loyola took an 8-0 lead in the second inning.

UNO will play two more games Saturday, facing Green Bay at 10 a.m. and Butler at 12:30 p.m.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106