The Huskers downed Bradley 8-1 and UTEP 16-3 to improve to 3-1 this season.
Against Bradley, the Huskers got home runs from Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Payton Huscroft, who hit her first career homer.
Lindsey Walljasper threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the win.
Nebraska then scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and six in the fifth to blast UTEP.
Walljasper and Samantha Owen each drove in four runs, while Ally Riley drove in three. Owen and Riley homered. Olivia Ferrell pitched the first four innings for the win.
Nebraska will complete play at the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Arkansas.
With the Huskers' defeat of UTEP, Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle earned her 1,000 career win.
Creighton
SAN ANTONIO — Creighton set a single-game softball program record for runs in a game with a 24-1 win over Toledo on Saturday at the H-E-B Classic.
Later in the day, the Bluejays lost 5-3 to Texas Southern.
Creighton managed just one hit against Toledo in a 2-0 loss Friday. But on Saturday, the Bluejays scored seven runs in the first inning and 13 more in the second.
The previous program record for runs in a game was 20 against College of Saint Mary in 2000.
Ashley Cantu led the 18-hit attack by going 5 for 5 with four RBIs, while Kiara Mills went 3 for 3 with five runs scored and four RBIs. Eleven Bluejays had hits in the win.
Against Texas Southern, Creighton led 2-0 after two innings before Texas Southern scored the next five. Cayla Nielson had two hits and two RBIs for the Jays.
Creighton finishes play at the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against Incarnate Word.
UNO
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The UNO softball team split a pair of games Saturday at the Rambler Rumble, shutting out Green Bay 8-0 before losing 3-2 to Butler.
UNO (2-2) controlled the opener as Sydney Hampton threw a two-hitter. The Mavs got a two-run home run from Janae Cameron and a three-run homer from Emma Dargy. Allison Helton added a two-run double during a six-run fourth inning.
Against Butler, Dargy and Jamie White hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning. Butler answered with two in the bottom half of the inning and went ahead with a run in the fourth. Kamryn Meyer pitched a five-hitter for UNO.
UNO will complete play at the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Miami (Ohio)
Rhonda Revelle works with a player during a hitting drill at practice on May 12, 1998.
Rhonda Revelle opens up the game ball with her catcher Amber Burgess, left, and pitcher Katie Decker, right, in a pregame ritual before facing Creighton on April 21, 2001.
Rhonda Revelle congratulates Peaches James during a game against Notre Dame on April 23, 2002.
Rhonda Revelle welcomes Ashley Eoriatti to practice on Jan. 13, 2003.
Rhonda Revelle jumps on the back of Lori Sippel after beating Texas A&M on May 2, 2004.
Rhonda Revelle swarms Jamie Waldecker after a game-winning RBI against Texas A&M on May 2, 2004.
Rhonda Revelle congratulates Jamie Waldecker after a grand slam to help beat Oklahoma State on April 28, 2007.
Rhonda Revelle bumps fists Crystal Carwile after Carwile hit a two-run homer against Iowa State on April 29, 2008.
Rhonda Revelle looks at the outfield during a game against Iowa State on April 29, 2008.
Rhonda Revelle congratulates Heidi Foland after a first-inning home run against Creighton on April 7, 2010.
Rhonda Revelle pats Taylor Edwards on the helmet after a third-inning homer against Oklahoma on March 26, 2011.
Rhonda Revelle leads a huddle after Nebraska beat Creighton on March 30, 2011.
Rhonda Revelle removes a bat from the field during a game against Creighton on March 30, 2011.
Rhonda Revelle talks to Taylor Edwards after a RBI hit against Northwestern on March 23, 2012.
Rhonda Revelle looks at something in Gabby Banda's eye before the start of the sixth inning against Creighton on April 11, 2012.
Rhonda Revelle celebrates with Alicia Armstrong after an RBI base hit in the first inning against New Mexico State on March 15, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle coaches first base during a game against New Mexico State on March 15, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle sends in a sign against New Mexico State on March 15, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle walks to first base against New Mexico State on March 15, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle congratulates her team after beating Stanford in a regional final on May 19, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle watches her team practice on May 31, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle discusses strategy during practice on May 31, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle signals safe as players celebrate a game-tying run in the seventh inning against Florida in the Women's College World Series on June 1, 2013.
Rhonda Revelle shouts to her players as they face Creighton on April 25, 2017.
Rhonda Revelle during her team's first practice of the 2015 season on Jan. 12, 2015.
Rhonda Revelle talks with her team during their first practice of the 2015 season on Jan. 12, 2015.
Rhonda Revelle gives advice to Kat Woolman in a game against UNO on April 15, 2015.
Rhonda Revelle celebrates after Nebraska defeats Iowa on April 6, 2016.
Rhonda Revelle cheers on Cassie McClure after a home run in the first inning against UNO on March 22, 2017.
