LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Nebraska rolled to a pair of wins at the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday, giving coach Rhonda Revelle her 1,000th career win in the process.

The Huskers downed Bradley 8-1 and UTEP 16-3 to improve to 3-1 this season.

Against Bradley, the Huskers got home runs from Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Payton Huscroft, who hit her first career homer.

Lindsey Walljasper threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Nebraska then scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and six in the fifth to blast UTEP.​

Walljasper and Samantha Owen each drove in four runs, while Ally Riley drove in three. Owen and Riley homered. Olivia Ferrell pitched the first four innings for the win.

Nebraska will complete play at the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Arkansas.

Creighton

SAN ANTONIO — Creighton set a single-game softball program record for runs in a game with a 24-1 win over Toledo on Saturday at the H-E-B Classic.

Later in the day, the Bluejays lost 5-3 to Texas Southern.

Creighton managed just one hit against Toledo in a 2-0 loss Friday. But on Saturday, the Bluejays scored seven runs in the first inning and 13 more in the second.

The previous program record for runs in a game was 20 against College of Saint Mary in 2000.

Ashley Cantu led the 18-hit attack by going 5 for 5 with four RBIs, while Kiara Mills went 3 for 3 with five runs scored and four RBIs. Eleven Bluejays had hits in the win.

Against Texas Southern, Creighton led 2-0 after two innings before Texas Southern scored the next five. Cayla Nielson had two hits and two RBIs for the Jays.

Creighton finishes play at the tournament at 10:30 a.m. Sunday against Incarnate Word.

UNO

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The UNO softball team split a pair of games Saturday at the Rambler Rumble, shutting out Green Bay 8-0 before losing 3-2 to Butler.

UNO (2-2) controlled the opener as Sydney Hampton threw a two-hitter. The Mavs got a two-run home run from Janae Cameron and a three-run homer from Emma Dargy. Allison Helton added a two-run double during a six-run fourth inning.

Against Butler, Dargy and Jamie White hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning. Butler answered with two in the bottom half of the inning and went ahead with a run in the fourth. Kamryn Meyer pitched a five-hitter for UNO.

UNO will complete play at the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Miami (Ohio)

Photos: Rhonda Revelle through the years

1 of 29

