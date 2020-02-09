LAS CRUCES, N.M. — No. 20 Arkansas scored 12 runs in the first two innings in rolling past Nebraska 15-4 Sunday during the final day of the Troy Classic.

Nine of Arkansas’ runs in the first two innings came with two outs.

The Huskers got home runs from Tristen Edwards, Peyton Glatter and Rylie Unzicker to finish 3-2 at the tournament, where Edwards homered in four of the five games. Edwards, Glatter and Cam Ybarra also hit safely in all five games.

Nebraska next plays four games at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Atlanta. The Huskers open play Friday against Georgia Tech.

Arkansas (4-1)....570  30—15  18  0

Nebraska (3-2)....003  01— 4    7  1

W: Haff, 1-1. L: Walljasper, 1-2. 2B: UA, McEwen, Gibson. NU, Ybarra. HR: UA, Burnside, Jackson, LaValley. NU, Edwards, Glatter, Unzicker.

Jays rally, end tourney with win

SAN ANTONIO — Creighton erased a four-run deficit to defeat Incarnate Word 9-6 Sunday during the final day of the H-E-B Classic.

Trailing 5-1 after two innings, Creighton scored eight straight runs. Mileah McKelvy hit a two-run homer during a four-run third, then put the Jays in front for good with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

McKelvy had four RBIs on the day while Ashley Cantu went 4 for 5 with three runs.

Kiele Miller allowed one run over 5 1⁄3 innings of relief to earn the win. She struck out seven.

Creighton (3-2) begins play at the North Texas Invitational on Friday against Missouri State.

Creighton (3-2)............104  112  0—9  12  1

Incarnate Word (2-3)...050  000  1—6    9  4

W: Miller, 1-2. L: Gunther, 0-3. 2B: CU, Pechar. IW, Hoffman, Goins. HR: CU, McKelvy.

Mavericks off to 3-2 start

ROSEMONT, Ill. — UNO capped a successful opening weekend with an 8-0 win over Miami (Ohio) Sunday at the Rambler Rumble.

The Mavericks, who went 4-43 last season, are off to a 3-2 start while Sydney Hampton tossed her second shutout to improve to 3-0.

Hampton scattered five hits and struck out four to lower her ERA to 0.44. Emma Dargy, one of three Mavs to homer, has gone deep in three straight games.

UNO next plays a three-game series at New Mexico State beginning Friday.

Miami (Ohio) (3-2).....000  00—0  5  0

UNO (3-2)..................320  3X—8  7  1

W: Hampton, 3-0. L: Rathe, 0-1. 2B: MO, Branson, Cummins. UNO, White. HR: UNO, Dargy, White, Bartz.

