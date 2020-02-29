COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nebraska allowed a combined 28 hits and 24 runs Saturday as the Huskers were swept in a doubleheader at the Mizzou Tournament.

The Huskers dropped the opener to No. 21 Missouri 7-1 before losing to Wichita State 17-5.

The sweep resulted in the Huskers’ fourth straight loss and eighth in their last nine games.

Lindsey Walljasper had three hits, including a double, against Wichita State, and Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker each had a pair of hits and a double for the Huskers (6-10).

But the Huskers also committed three errors, and Walljasper and two relievers gave up a combined six extra-base hits and nine walks.

Unzicker and Ally Riley each had two hits against Missouri, and Unzicker drove in the Huskers’ only run with a single in the fifth to tie the score at 1-1.

But the Tigers (14-5) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away. Jazmyn Rollin and Hatti Moore each homered.

The Huskers will play both teams again Sunday, beginning with Missouri at 10 a.m.

Nebraska..............000  010  0—1   7   1

Missouri (6-11)....001  006  x—7  11  0

W: Nichols, 2-2. L: Ferrell, 2-5. 2B: M, Wilmes, Rollin, Moll. HR: M, Rollin, Moore.

Wichita State (8-10)......000  344  5—17  17  1

Nebraska (6-10)............100  031  0—  5    8  3

W: Bingham, 3-1 L: Walljasper 3-3. 2B: WSU, Perrigan, Nickerson, Herring; NU, Edwards, Unzicker, Owen, Walljasper. 3B: WSU, Glover. HR: WSU, Nickerson, Lange.

Jays drop two games at Coach B Classic

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Jenny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to carry Southern Illinois to a 4-3 win over Creighton at the Coach B Classic on Saturday.

Hannah James later struck out 11 Bluejays in a three-hitter as Murray State handed CU (8-7) its third loss in four games.

Kiele Miller struck out 11 in the opener against Southern Illinois, but she also walked five and allowed four runs in six innings.

Mileah McKelvy was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the third, and Cayla Nielsen and Kiara Mills also tallied a pair of hits for Creighton.

McKelvy’s double tied the score at 1-1, and Creighton took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth on Sam Alm’s squeeze bunt.

But with two on and two out in the bottom of the inning, Jansen drove Miller’s 2-0 pitch out of the park for a 4-2 Saluki lead.

Creighton scored on Kailey Wilson’s RBI single in the fifth but ultimately fell short.

The Bluejays will wrap up the tournament Sunday against Northern Kentucky at 10 a.m.

Creighton............................001  110  0—3  8  0

Southern Illinois (9-6)........010  300  x—4  5  1

W: Clark, 2-1. L: Miller, 3-4. 2B: CU, McKelvy, Pechar; SIU, Sikes. HR: SIU, Jansen, Decker.

Murray State (10-5)......302  400  1—10  11  1

Creighton (8-7).............000  200  0—  2    3  3

W: James, 5-2. L: Gatica, 1-1. 2B: MSU, Carroll, Gilmore. HR: MSU, Gilmore, Jones; CU, Pechar.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Mavs drop two one-run games

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Jamie White was 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs Saturday, but Montana scored on an error in the sixth inning to beat UNO 6-5 at the Amy S. Harrison Classic.

White hit a grand slam in the third to pull UNO even at 4-4, and added a solo blast to center in the fifth for a 5-4 lead. But Montana’s Kendall Curtis tied it in the bottom of the inning with a pinch-hit single and the Grizzlies scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Mavericks later fell 4-3 to UC Riverside in eight innings in their second game.

UNO (8-9) trailed the Highlanders (7-11) 3-2 in the fifth, when Sydney Ross singled to left to score Hailey Bartz.

But Riverside’s Chrys Hildebrand held UNO hitless in extra innings, and Nadia Witt singled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

Lynsey Tucker was 2 for 4 against the Highlanders, and Taylor Johnson drove in two in the first with a single to center.

Kamryn Meyer struck out five in 4⅓ innings of relief but was charged with the loss.

The Mavericks will wrap up the tournament Sunday with a game against Michigan State at 11 a.m.

UNO...................004  010  0—5    7  2

Montana (8-9)...040  011  x—6  10  2

W: Achenbach, 5-5. L: Meyer, 1-4. 2B: UNO, Wells. M, Johnson. 3B: M, Becker. HR: UNO, White 2; M, Sellers.

UNO (8-9).....................200  010  00—3  5  1

UC Riverside (7-11)......300  000  01—4  8  1

W: Hildebrand, 1-1. L: Meyer, 1-5. HR: UCR, Sorensen.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106