Palm Springs, Calif. — Nebraska couldn’t make an early lead stand, falling 6-3 to seventh-ranked Florida to conclude play Sunday at the Mary Nutter Classic.

The Huskers went 1-4 at the three-day tournament, which included three of last year’s WCWS teams — NU (6-8) also lost 10-2 to No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Tristen Edwards opened the game with a single and came around to score on a wild pitch. But the Gators (16-2) took the lead for good with a two-run third and three-run fifth. Edwards hit a two-run homer — her sixth of the year — to make it 5-3 in the sixth, but the Huskers could get no closer.

NU is back in action Saturday with a two-day, four-game weekend at Missouri — two games against the Tigers and two against Wichita State.

Florida (16-2)......002  020  1—6  7  0

Nebraska (6-8)....100  002  0—3  4  1

W: Lugo, 6-1. L: Ferrell, 2-4. 2B: UF, Lindaman, Roberts, Cottrill. 3B: NU, Ybarra. HR: NU, Edwards.

Jays close tourney with split

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Creighton split a pair of games Sunday, defeating Central Connecticut State 6-2 before losing 7-1 to Bowling Green at the Tiger Classic.

Kiele Miller struck out 14 — including six straight — to win the opener. Mileah McKelvy had three RBIs to lead CU’s offense.

In the second game, Kailey Wilson’s RBI double in the fourth inning was one of two hits for the Jays, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

CU next plays five games in Carbondale, Illinois, beginning Friday.

Creighton......010  020  3—6  10  0

CCS (1-3)......000  020  0—2    7  1

W: Miller, 3-3. L: Stoker, 0-1. 2B: CU, McKelvy. CCS, Eigenmann, Paterson.

Bowling Green (6-3)....201  000  4—7  8  0

Creighton (7-5)...........000  100  0—1  2  2

W: Gottshall, 6-2. L: Santa Cruz, 3-2. 2B: BG, L’esperance, Everett. CU, Wilson.

UTEP rallies to beat Mavs

EL PASO, Texas — UNO lost its lead in the fifth inning as UTEP rallied for an 8-4 win Sunday at the UTEP tournament.

The Mavs (7-7) scored four in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Emma Dargy and Janae Cameron had RBI singles in the rally. But UTEP’s Kasey Flores hit a two-run home run in the fifth and added a three-run shot in the sixth to propel the Miners.

Jamie White, Lexi Burkhardt and Hailey Bartz had two hits apiece to lead UNO’s offense.

UNO (7-7) will play five games at a tournament in Riverside, California, beginning Friday.

UNO (7-7)..........000  400  0—4  11  1

At UTEP (4-10)...003  023  x—8   9  3

W: Kelly, 3-6. L: Hampton, 7-2. 2B: UTEP, Santos. HR: UTEP, Flores 2.

