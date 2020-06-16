Oversight committees for both men’s and women’s college basketball finalized recommendations Tuesday for workouts to be conducted in July and August. Voluntary workouts, which are currently happening in Lincoln, are only sanctioned until the end of June.

The NCAA Division I Council will vote Wednesday on the committees' recommendations. If passed, players would be allowed to participate in voluntary virtual nonphysical activities, enhanced in-person nonphysical activities, weight training and conditioning from July 1-19.

In other words, teams could meet via Zoom to go over film, then do team-building workshops, lift weights and run. All of that can’t exceed eight hours a week.

Teams could begin on-court practices July 20, and those would last until the first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever comes first.

Preseason practice can start 42 days before the first regular-season game, which for Nebraska is Nov. 10 (other in-state teams haven't released their schedules for next season yet).

All this is contingent upon state and local regulations.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer.

