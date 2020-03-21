All chalk? C’mon, really?

We don’t tell the simulator what to do. The second round of the OWH bracket improbably played out true to seeding. According to our math, it would only happen 1 in 400 simulations. But indeed it happened.

Creighton eliminated old rival Wichita State, reaching its first (mythical) regional semifinal in school history. Kansas ended Rutgers’ hopes of a Cinderella run. San Diego State and Dayton kept their dream seasons on track.

Our results set up a heavyweight Sweet 16, featuring eight excellent matchups.

» Dayton-Louisville

» Villanova-Michigan State

» Gonzaga-Oregon

» San Diego State-Maryland

» Baylor-Kentucky

» Florida State-Seton Hall

» Kansas-Wisconsin

» And, the local headliner, Creighton-Duke. Dare to dream.

Get your votes in Sunday at twitter.com/owhsports. When it comes to the favorites, good luck can’t hold out forever. It’s simple math.

See the full bracket and rules below. 

Download PDF 2020 World-Herald NCAA Tournament

The rules

Second-round voting concluded Friday, and the results were run through a number generator.

The numbers plugged into the generator were based on 50% fan vote/50% expert vote. Nos. 1 to 100 were put into the generator. Using the Florida State-Arkansas-Little Rock matchup as an example, the Seminoles were picked by 100% of our experts and 90% of the readers — so they got 95 out of 100 numbers. The generator then picked one number, and whichever team was assigned that number was the winner.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

