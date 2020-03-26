Creighton has defied the experts — literally — to continue its magical — well, mythical — run through The World-Herald NCAA bracket.

The second-seeded Bluejays took out five-time national champ ion Duke on Monday to reach the Elite Eight. Then on Wednesday bounced top-ranked Kansas, owner of three NCAA titles. Neither of those schools has made a further run in The World-Herald tournament, though.

The Midwest Region champ was picked by 33% of our local experts but was buoyed by a 70% ranking from the voters on Twitter. Next up for the Bluejays is South Region winner Baylor.

The Bears, their region’s top seed, beat Seton Hall. The outcome denied Creighton a rubber match in Atlanta against another co-Big East champion. Again, the voting in this regional final was split between experts and fans, with fans making Seton Hall a slight favorite. But the experts got the nod on this one.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Michigan State came out on top in the East Region to earn another (well, mythical) Final Four berth for Tom Izzo. The Spartans are the only team from last year returning to the national semifinals. They were 70% favorites over No. 4 Louisville and knocked out the Cardinals for what would have been Michigan State’s 11th trip to Final Four. The Spartans, though, have only two national titles.

In the West, top-seeded Gonzaga stopped another potential conference battle in the Final Four by ending Maryland’s run. Gonzaga was roughly a 75% favorite and pulled out the win.

The Bulldogs had been to one previous Final Four and are still looking for their first championship.

So if it’s about experience, Michigan State has more Final Four berths than the other schools combined — Baylor had two trips while this is the first time Creighton reached the final weekend. But experience doesn’t seem to mean much to a number generator.

The quest to crown a nation champ continues at twitter.com/owhsports. Voting in the semifinals will close Thursday night and we’ll announce the championship matchup Friday.

The rules

A win percentage is assigned each team, and the results were run through a number generator.

The numbers plugged into the generator were based on 50% fan vote/50% expert vote. Nos. 1 to 100 were put into the generator. If a team was picked by 100% of experts and 90% of readers, it would get 95 out of 100 numbers. The generator then picked one number, and whichever team was assigned that number was the winner.

