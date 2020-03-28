It will be an all-Jesuit final in The World-Herald NCAA tournament bracket.

Gonzaga was a more than 60% favorite to beat Michigan State in the Final Four and finally sent the Spartans packing.

Then in the nightcap, Creighton was a slight underdog to top-seeded Baylor. But among the 48 numbers assigned to Creighton was 60, and that one came up.

So for the second straight game, Creighton knocked off a top seed, following its win over Kansas.

Creighton’s run has no doubt been helped by some homer fan voting. But as a No. 2 seed, the Jays also get good support from the experts, who gave them a 40% chance of beating Baylor.

Now Creighton will have to do something it’s likely no real tournament team has ever done, and that’s beat three No. 1 seeds in a row. If their number comes up again, they just might do it.

Voting at twitter.com/owhsports to determine the champion closes Saturday night and the winner will be drawn Sunday. The winner will be announced online Sunday night and in Monday’s paper.

The rules

A win percentage is assigned each team, and the results were run through a number generator.

The numbers plugged into the generator were based on 50% fan vote/50% expert vote. Nos. 1 to 100 were put into the generator. If a team was picked by 100% of experts and 90% of readers, it would get 95 out of 100 numbers. The generator then picked one number, and whichever team was assigned that number was the winner.

