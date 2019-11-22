Nebraska and Creighton each defeated top-10 teams, and UNO advanced to the semifinals of its conference tournament.
The sixth-ranked Huskers dominated the fifth set to earn a 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3 win over No. 7 Minnesota. Nebraska scored the final 11 points of the match.
The No. 12 Bluejays clinched at least a share of their sixth straight Big East title and snared the No. 1 seed in next weekend's Big East tournament with a four-set win over No. 9 Marquette at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Creighton can nab the outright conference banner with a home win Sunday over DePaul (14-15 overall).
Isabella Sade had a match-high 21 kills, Sadie Limback added 16 and Anna Blaschko chipped in 11 to lead the Mavericks to a four-set win over North Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals.
UNO, which has won eight of its past 10 matches, will face top-seeded South Dakota in the 4 p.m. semifinal Saturday.
1 of 20
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans and players react as Creighton's Brittany Witt dives under a table on a ball hit Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Marquette won the set on play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marquette's Allie Barber hits the ball at Creighton's Madelyn Cole, left, and Megan Ballenger at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the second set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman gets ready to serve the bakk against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Makenna Krause celebrates an ace serve in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, left, and Volunteer Assistant Coach Noel Carpio talk during a timeout against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits ball towards Marquette's Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball towards Marquette's Gwyn Jones at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball between Marquette's Gwyn Jones, left, and Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Naomi Hickman, right, blocks the ball as Annika Welty, left, watches against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Witt, left, watches as Jaela Zimmerman bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton had a 19-12 lead over Marquette in the fourth set at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball off of the hand of Marquette's Hope Werch at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
How do you come back so stunningly after losing sets 3 and 4 to take take 5 ? Momentum and more ! This season the Huskers have won 5 of 6 fifth sets. So is Madi Kubik the heir apparent to Mikaela Foecke ? Lets start yelling MKT ( replacing MFT) and find out ! Need a cleaner game and Sunday will be much tougher.
