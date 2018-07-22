The Omaha Storm Chasers wrapped up their July home schedule Sunday with a 5-2 loss to Round Rock at Werner Park.
The Chasers embark on their final West Coast road swing after an off day Monday. And they could have a completely different roster by the time they return to Werner on Aug. 1.
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be active prior to the July 31 major league nonwaiver trade deadline. Its Triple-A affiliate will likely be affected by some moves the Royals make, Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said.
“There could be trades up there,” he said. “We could have to send guys up there. We could be getting guys back from trades that are going to come here. And I’m not sure which direction it’s going to go.”
Kansas City acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from Washington on Sunday for minor league reliever Jacob Condra-Bogan, who has spent most of the season with Low-A Lexington. Goodwin will join the Royals in the majors, meaning the Chasers will be getting a player — likely an outfielder — back from Kansas City.
Infielder Ramon Torres also is expected to be sent down when Adalberto Mondesi returns from a family medical emergency. The addition of Torres and an outfielder will make Omaha’s lineup at lot deeper.
“They’ve got to make a move to make room for (Goodwin), and Mondesi’s supposed to be coming back,” Poldberg said. “We should be a little bit stronger with an outfielder from up there and getting Torres back. It gives us a little more versatility. The last three days here, we only had three infielders.”
Versatile infielders Jack Lopez, Humberto Arteaga and Nicky Lopez moved around during this weekend’s series with Round Rock, which saw the teams play four games in less than 48 hours. But all three had to play every game with a travel-day contest Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.
Any or all of those players, and Torres, could be affected by Kansas City’s potential moves.
“Trades and stuff are going to go down,” Jack Lopez said. “There’s nothing (any of us here) can really do about it. All of us have to go out there and keep doing our thing and let them make the decisions.”
Royals Assistant General Manager J.J. Picollo was in Omaha this weekend. He called what the Kansas City organization is going through “a big transition,” one that could provide opportunities for some Chasers.
“It’s been a difficult year at the major league level,” he said. “At the same time, if you’re a Triple-A player at this moment in time for the Kansas City Royals, you should be excited and anxious and hungry.”
On Sunday, the Chasers weren’t at their best. An ill-advised dive by outfielder Elier Hernandez turned a potentially harmless two-out single into an RBI double in the second inning. And Arteaga, who had three hits, was thrown out trying to advance a base twice, including once just before a home run.
“We didn’t help ourselves with the mental mistakes today,” Poldberg said. “We tried to advance when we shouldn’t have and, instead of trying to catch it, just knocking (the ball) down. Then you have first and second with two outs instead of a run getting in and a (having) runner at third.
“Sometimes guys are trying to do more and make the great play. But I’d rather them be aggressive than be real tentative.”
The Express scored four times in the decisive sixth inning. Starter Zach Lovvorn, in good shape through five, hit a batter to load the bases, threw a wild pitch, then hit another batter on consecutive pitches in that frame. Hanser Alberto then dropped in a two-run single that put Round Rock up by four.
Donnie Dewees and Frank Schwindel accounted for the Omaha runs with solo homers.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.