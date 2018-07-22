The Omaha Storm Chasers wrapped up their July home schedule Sunday with a 5-2 loss to Round Rock at Werner Park.

The Chasers embark on their final West Coast road swing after an off day Monday. And they could have a completely different roster by the time they return to Werner on Aug. 1.

The Kansas City Royals are expected to be active prior to the July 31 major league nonwaiver trade deadline. Its Triple-A affiliate will likely be affected by some moves the Royals make, Omaha manager Brian Poldberg said.

“There could be trades up there,” he said. “We could have to send guys up there. We could be getting guys back from trades that are going to come here. And I’m not sure which direction it’s going to go.”

Kansas City acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from Washington on Sunday for minor league reliever Jacob Condra-Bogan, who has spent most of the season with Low-A Lexington. Goodwin will join the Royals in the majors, meaning the Chasers will be getting a player — likely an outfielder — back from Kansas City.

Infielder Ramon Torres also is expected to be sent down when Adalberto Mondesi returns from a family medical emergency. The addition of Torres and an outfielder will make Omaha’s lineup at lot deeper.

“They’ve got to make a move to make room for (Goodwin), and Mondesi’s supposed to be coming back,” Poldberg said. “We should be a little bit stronger with an outfielder from up there and getting Torres back. It gives us a little more versatility. The last three days here, we only had three infielders.”

Versatile infielders Jack Lopez, Humberto Arteaga and Nicky Lopez moved around during this weekend’s series with Round Rock, which saw the teams play four games in less than 48 hours. But all three had to play every game with a travel-day contest Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.

Any or all of those players, and Torres, could be affected by Kansas City’s potential moves.

“Trades and stuff are going to go down,” Jack Lopez said. “There’s nothing (any of us here) can really do about it. All of us have to go out there and keep doing our thing and let them make the decisions.”

Royals Assistant General Manager J.J. Picollo was in Omaha this weekend. He called what the Kansas City organization is going through “a big transition,” one that could provide opportunities for some Chasers.

“It’s been a difficult year at the major league level,” he said. “At the same time, if you’re a Triple-A player at this moment in time for the Kansas City Royals, you should be excited and anxious and hungry.”

On Sunday, the Chasers weren’t at their best. An ill-advised dive by outfielder Elier Hernandez turned a potentially harmless two-out single into an RBI double in the second inning. And Arteaga, who had three hits, was thrown out trying to advance a base twice, including once just before a home run.

“We didn’t help ourselves with the mental mistakes today,” Poldberg said. “We tried to advance when we shouldn’t have and, instead of trying to catch it, just knocking (the ball) down. Then you have first and second with two outs instead of a run getting in and a (having) runner at third.

“Sometimes guys are trying to do more and make the great play. But I’d rather them be aggressive than be real tentative.”

The Express scored four times in the decisive sixth inning. Starter Zach Lovvorn, in good shape through five, hit a batter to load the bases, threw a wild pitch, then hit another batter on consecutive pitches in that frame. Hanser Alberto then dropped in a two-run single that put Round Rock up by four.

Donnie Dewees and Frank Schwindel accounted for the Omaha runs with solo homers.