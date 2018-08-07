Locked in a tie game in a steady rain, Omaha and Salt Lake were scrapping for the go-ahead run.
There were storms in the forecast all night. And after the teams sat through a 70-minute weather delay before Monday’s contest at Werner Park got going, the chances of reaching the official-game point were iffy.
So in the fourth inning, both teams played small ball, seeking to take the lead before the rain picked up.
“It’s like every inning is the ninth inning,” Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg said. “You’re trying to get the lead. And you don’t know what the weather is going to do so you can’t give up any runs.”
Omaha manufactured a run in the bottom of fourth, then held on for a 5-4 win after starter Trevor Oaks escaped trouble in the fifth to allow the game to reach its official point. Rain ended it later that inning.
Humberto Arteaga’s RBI single scored Elier Hernandez from second to break the 4-4 tie. Hernandez singled to lead off the inning. Then Donnie Dewees bunted him over to second to set up Arteaga’s hit.
The Bees put their leadoff batter on in the fifth and had him in scoring position with one out when Oaks got slugger Jabari Blash to pop out on the infield. The Chasers then intentionally walked former big-leaguer Dustin Ackley to get to Joe Hudson. Oaks induced a ground ball that led to a force out at second.
“Oaks got the big out,” Poldberg said. “They had the tying run at second, and we walked the left-hander to get to the right-hander. He got it done. And then the rain came. It worked out.”
Omaha had two players bat in the fifth before the rain picked up and forced play to stop. Frank Schwindel singled in the game’s final at-bat, recording his second hit of the night while extending his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest stretch for any Chaser this year. He’s batting .410 since it began.
Paulo Orlando gave Omaha an early lead with an RBI groundout in the first. But the Bees responded by scoring three runs against Oaks, who moved to 8-5 on the year with an abbreviated complete-game win.
Jack Lopez put the Chasers back in front, however, by crushing a 419-foot, three-run homer off Salt Lake starter Osmer Morales in the second. The Bees evened it up in the third on a Taylor Ward RBI double.
With the rain coming down at that point, a suspended game appeared to be a distinct possibility.
“You’re hoping for quick innings, and we didn’t have them either,” Poldberg said. “It worked out. We got down, but got the big three-run homer by Jack. Then they go back out and score to tie it up.”
The Bees turned to reliever Tyler Stevens in the fourth, and Hernandez greeted him with a single to right field. After the sacrifice by Dewees, Arteaga laced a single up the middle to bring home the winning run.
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.