SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Omaha Storm Chasers scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off Sacramento in the bottom half for a 5-3 win Wednesday night.
Leading 2-1 after eight innings, the Chasers scored on an Humberto Arteaga grounder and Nicky Lopez's two-out single. Arteaga then scored on an error after stealing third base.
Sacramento answered with two runs in the bottom of the ninth and had runners at first and second with one out. But Chasers reliever Jake Newberry then got Evan Longoria, who is on an injury rehab assignment from San Francisco, to ground into a double play to end the game.
Donnie Dewees led the Omaha offense with three hits and a run scored. Chasers starter Trevor Oaks worked into the eighth inning for his seventh win while lowering his ERA to 2.05. Newberry earned his second save.
Omaha looks to complete a three-game sweep Thursday as the teams will play at 9:05 p.m.