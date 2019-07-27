San Antonio took advantage of Jecksson Flores’ throwing error, scoring three unearned runs to break a tie and pull away for a 10-4 win over Omaha on Saturday.
The Storm Chasers (48-58) battled back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the score on Jorge Bonifacio’s third-inning homer.
But Jake Hager reached on Flores’ error to lead off the fifth against Omaha starter Zach Lovvorn, and the Missions (66-40) would get a pair of run-scoring singles and an RBI groundout.
Bonifacio was 3 for 4 and finished a single short of the cycle. The rest of the Chasers’ lineup struggled, going 3 for 28.