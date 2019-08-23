Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

BASEBALL

Storm Chasers strand eleven runners on base in loss to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis starter Austin Warner worked seven shutout innings in leading the Redbirds to a 9-1 win over Omaha on Friday night.

The Chasers scored their lone run with two outs in the ninth as Jecksson Flores’ double brought home Rudy Martin. But they had scoring chances against Warner.

The Chasers stranded two baserunners in the first, fourth and fifth innings. Overall, they stranded 11 on base and went 1 of 10 with runners in scoring position.

Andrew Knizner hit solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings for Memphis, and the Redbirds put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth.

Heath Fillmyer was tagged with the loss as he gave up two runs in the first two innings. He was one of four Omaha pitchers to allow a home run on the night.

Omaha and Memphis continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

