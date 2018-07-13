The youngest player on Omaha’s roster continues to learn on the job.
Left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady has been dominant at every level in his rapid ascent through Kansas City’s farm system. But the Georgia native is the first to say that he has plenty of room to grow.
Lovelady, who turned 23 last week, threw two scoreless innings for the Storm Chasers in Friday’s 6-3 loss to league-leading Memphis at Werner Park. He has allowed one run in his past eight outings.
Opponents are batting .231 against the hard-throwing southpaw from Kennesaw State, and his electric stuff is enhanced by the deception from his funky delivery. Lovelady is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA through a team-high 30 appearances in his first Triple-A season. But he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.
“You might dominate here and not move up for a year or so,” he said. “That might not be because you’re not doing well or not good enough. They see things that you need to fix or get better at while you’re down here. That’s why you’re not thinking so much ahead of yourself, just staying one game at a time.”
Rated as the Royals' No. 28 prospect coming into the season, Lovelady has seemingly unlimited potential. And he said he is picking up something nearly every day, whether it’s 26-year-old Kevin Lenik teaching him something new or 25-year-old Trevor Oaks pointing out some small detail for warmups.
“It doesn’t even go to be the guys that got experience,” he said. “Guys that are older will just take you under their wing and tell you what you need to do. It’s the small things that help me along the way.”
Chasers manager Brian Poldberg believes that’s part of the job of a more experienced player. But he also said that Lovelady, or any other young pitcher, has to figure out to reach his potential.
“You’ve got to learn as you go,” Poldberg said. “You’ve got to learn what’s best for you. You’ve got to know, when you’re on and not on, what pitch is working. What’s my go-to pitch if I need one? It’s just a never-ending process of figuring yourself out because, each night, you’re never going to have the same quality of stuff. You’ve got to figure out how to get guys out with what you have on that given night.”
Lovelady has done that, for the most part. Omaha catcher Cam Gallagher has seen it first hand and said he often hears opposing hitters, while in the batter’s box, mention how nasty his young reliever can be.
“He’s got some good stuff,” Gallagher said. “His fastball gets on you. It plays at about 90-93, but it gets on you pretty quick. He’s got a quick arm. He throws a lot of strikes, gets ahead of a lot hitters and strikes a lot of guys out. You’ve got to take your hat off to that guy. He’s been doing a really good job up here, especially for a young guy.”
Lovelady entered Friday’s game with the Chasers already trailing 6-1 following a three-run second inning by Memphis and a three-run homer by Adolis Garcia in the third. But he blanked the Redbirds during his two innings, allowing Omaha to eventually rally to get a chance to pull even.
Left-handed hitters are batting .169 against Lovelady this season, and he fanned the only one he faced Friday. But Poldberg said his young hurler will be more than a lefty-vs.-lefty specialist.
“His confidence level has improved throughout the course of the year,” he said. “We’ve used him, a lot of times, for two innings to get him built up. He’s a guy that can get lefties out. But he’s also got stuff that he’s not going to just come in a face a lefty. He can stay in and get righties out, too.
“I think he’s a guy that eventually we just put in the big leagues and see what happens. He’s got velocity. He’s got some deception. He’s got a lot of pluses.”
Lovelady isn’t in any hurry. He said if someone would have told him he would be pitching at the Triple-A level two years removed from being a 10th-round draft pick, he probably would jave chuckled at them.
“(The key has been) just staying consistent,” he said. “When things aren’t going right, don’t try to make a huge change. Just continue what you’ve been doing the entire time. ... It’s just the small things that you just have to remind yourself. Don’t change anything, keep doing what you’re doing and trust yourself.”
Aug. 27, 1969: The Omaha Royals' first manager, Jack McKeon, celebrates. McKeon led the Chasers to back-to-back American Association titles in the franchise's first two years. McKeon would eventually lead the Florida Marlins to a World Series in 2003.
April 26, 1985: City employee Terry Cuevas spreads mixture of solvent and gasoline on the infield at Rosenblatt Stadium as part of an effort to dry the field enough to cover it with a tarp. The tarp wasn't laid on the field the two previous nights and got soaked in an overnight rainfall. The Omaha Royals were unable to play the game scheduled with the Iowa Cubs.
1991: The final signing of the ownership papers for the Omaha Royals. Seated from left: John Boyer, Bill Gorman, Joe Adams, Mary Ann Luby. Standing from left, Rob Knight, Bill Ulrich, Jim Hildreth and Lary Wzorek. Boyer is the attorney for Walter Scott who bought a major share in the team. Gorman is the Royals' GM.
May 25, 1993: Rance Ristau, 3, looks like he had a good time finishing off his cotton candy during an Omaha Royals afternoon game at Rosenblatt Stadium. But Rance, son of Dan and Cynthia Ristau, saw the Royals drop an 8-5 decision to Nashville.
Aug. 30, 1998: Mayor Hal Daub swings a mock sledge hammer at a golden spike that is held by the Omaha Royals' mascot, Casey, launching the teams new name, the Golden Spikes. The Lincoln Sport Parachute Club jumped into the stadium carrying a banner with the new name on it.
Aug. 16, 2001: After escaping the kennel and heading to the park, Brandi, the schnoodle in the jail-break costume, waits in the concession line with Shelli Willcoxon, left, and Shawn Willcoxon, center, during the Golden Spikes game.
Aug. 3, 2001: Nathanael Osborn, 4, left, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, attempts to take his sleeping bag back from his siblings, John Bedford, 9, and Jenny Osborn, 12 during the first Golden Spikes Scout Sleepover at Rosenblatt Stadium. Bedford and other scouts were allowed to bring their families to the event. More than 500 people took over the infield with sleeping bags, free-standing tents, games and munchies. Registration also included tickets to the Spikes game, the fireworks show, a commemorative patch and breakfast.
July 3, 2001: Rebekah Kuhfal, 7, of Neligh, Neb., turns her baseball ticket over to Chalee George of Omaha as her father David Kuhfal, right, and sister Christy, 9, wait their turn outside Rosenblatt Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2002: Sam the dachshund, 4, sticks his tongue out at the photographer at the Omaha Royals game. Sam's owner, Emily Swanger of Council Bluffs, brought both of her dogs to the game. The promotion was run with the Nebraska Humane Society.