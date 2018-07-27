Storm Chasers rack up 23 hits, with 5 from Creighton grad Nicky Lopez; win 4th straight

FRESNO, Calif. — Omaha scored in each of the first six innings en route to a 15-4 win over Fresno on Friday night.
The Storm Chasers scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth before tacking on four more in the sixth inning for a 12-4 lead. They finished with 23 hits — 18 singles and five doubles. It was the first time Omaha had at least 20 hits in a game since 2014.
Nicky Lopez finished with five hits and three runs while Billy Burns went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. The first five Omaha batters combined to go 16 of 28 with 11 runs and 10 RBIs.
Starter Arnaldo Hernandez worked five innings to earn the victory.
The Chasers, winners of four straight, and Fresno continue their series at 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.