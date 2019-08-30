Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

PREGAME: NEBRASKA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

BASEBALL

Storm Chasers post second shutout in a week and fifth of the season in win over Round Rock

Jake Kalish struck out five and scattered three hits in seven scoreless innings Friday night in Omaha’s 4-0 win over Round Rock at Werner Park.

Kalish and two relievers combined to throw the second shutout in a week and fifth of the season for the Storm Chasers (58-78).

Kalish, who turned in his second scoreless start of the season, retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced before surrendering his first hit in the fifth.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, on a rehab assignment from Kansas City, hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Jecksson Flores singled home a run in the second, and Erick Mejia stole home in the fourth.

The series continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

