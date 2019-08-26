Arnaldo Hernandez threw eight scoreless innings Monday as the Omaha Storm Chasers opened their final homestand of the year with a 5-0 win over Nashville.
Hernandez allowed one hit with four strikeouts and one walk to improve to 4-8. Gabe Speier pitched a perfect ninth inning to preserve the shutout.
Omaha took the lead in the first inning off a solo home run from Rudy Martin. The Chasers scored three more runs in the bottom of the third inning, then got a solo homer from Adam Moore in the fourth.
Martin hit 2 for 3 and scored twice to lead the Chasers.
Omaha continues its series with Nashville at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
